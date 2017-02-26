Stroke caught healthy Mills off guard when it hit

by Eric Oslund

Seth Mills was living the high life in the spring of 2016 – everything seemed to be going perfectly.

He was 29 years old, in good shape, happily married, his wife had just given birth to their youngest of three daughters and he had just been named the District Coach of the Year for the work he did with the Spectrum High School football team.

Yes, everything was going great, but things began to take a turn for the worse the night he received his Coach of the Year Award.

“It was on the way home,” he said when recalling the night. “On the way home I felt, probably the worst headache I’d ever felt in my life. I got the chills, just everything got really bad on the way home from that.” Spectrum football coach is making the most of his ‘second life’

Then once he got home, he recalled not being able to say a few words correctly. He would say them in his head, but they would not come out right. No one really knew what was going on, and he would eventually be checked in to the University of Minnesota hospital.

His symptoms still seemed to baffle the doctors there. No one knew what was going on with the head football coach at Spectrum, so he had 75 different blood tests done, just to try and figure it out.

It was eventually determined that Mills had suffered a small stroke, something he himself couldn’t believe.

“Nobody knew it was a stroke because I don’t have any of the risk factors – 29, not over weight, all that stuff,” he began. “It was an interesting time, but a scary time. That’s why we’re here.”

Fast forward to Friday, Feb. 17. Spectrum was putting on their sixth annual Red Out event as a way to help raise awareness for heart disease. Every year they choose to honor somebody, and this year it was Mills.

He said that it was kind of ironic to be honored because there isn’t actually anything wrong with his heart, but he was more than willing to share his story, let people know that things can happen out of the blue, even when you believe you are in perfect health, and moments like those can change you.

There would be points during his recovery when he would be too weak to do anything and he would truly question if it was his time to go. It’s not a pleasant experience that anyone wishes to have, but it is one that Mills wouldn’t change.

Because, even though it was an unfortunate situation he was going through, he was still able to recover and it ultimately brought him closer to God.

“I had a doctor tell me, it was the last one I met with in the summer, he’s a rheumatologist, and he said, ‘A lot of guys come into the hospital, a lot of people with your exact symptoms, and take a turn for the worse and die.’ He said, ‘It’s truly divine intervention from God for you to be alive.’ He said: ‘I would consider it a new life. Consider it a second life because you’ve got this opportunity that most people don’t get,’” Mills said when retelling the experience.

He doesn’t believe that God favors him or his family more than anyone else, but he does believe he was given a second chance and wants to make the most of it. He is using this second life to glorify God and bring the attention to the fact that it can be anyone’s time to go at any moment, so we should all be ready to face the life we have chosen to live.

As he looked back on the journey, it was kind of hard for him to see how far he has come. It was almost a year since he had suffered his stroke and everything seems to be back to normal. And while there were a lot of hard times, sleepless nights and suffering through the process, he feels it has ultimately made him into a better person. Or, at least, he hopes it has.

“I think in a lot of ways I think it was, in terms of how it impacted my life, was a huge deal, especially in my relationship with God,” Mills explained. “The reality that I was trying to swallow the whole time I was there: That I’m going to have to stand before God, whether it’s right now or whether I’m lucky enough to live until I’m 80 or whenever. And it felt really real at that moment. If we felt that kind of urgency all the time, it would change our whole outlook on life.”