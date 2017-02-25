Townships – LIVONIA TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ELECTION OF OFFICERS,
ANNUAL MEETING AND BOARD OF CANVASS
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Livonia Township, County of Sherburne, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Livonia Town Hall; 11162 265th Ave; Zimmerman, MN. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The Election Polls will be open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, at which time the voters will elect: one Supervisor B for a term of three (3) years and one Special Election for Supervisor C for a term of one (1) year. The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:01 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the Annual Meeting to certify the official election results. The public accuracy test of voting equipment will be held on Thursday March 9th at 1:00 pm.
SAMPLE BALLOT
TOWN ELECTION BALLOT
TOWN OF LIVONIA, MINNESOTA
MARCH 14, 2017
INSTRUCTION TO VOTERS
To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s) like this:
TOWN OFFICES
TOWN SUPERVISOR SEAT B
VOTE FOR ONE
Lila Spencer
Sheldon Pool
Todd Curtis
Write-in, if any
Special Election for
TOWN SUPERVISOR SEAT C
To fill vacancy in term expiring
March 13, 2018
VOTE FOR ONE
Kevin Hiller
Write-in, if any
Jody Hammre, Clerk/Treasurer Livonia Township
Published in the
Star News
February 25, March 4, 2017
654287
http://erstarnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2017/02/654287-1.pdf