Townships – LIVONIA TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ELECTION OF OFFICERS,

ANNUAL MEETING AND BOARD OF CANVASS

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Livonia Township, County of Sherburne, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Livonia Town Hall; 11162 265th Ave; Zimmerman, MN. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The Election Polls will be open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, at which time the voters will elect: one Supervisor B for a term of three (3) years and one Special Election for Supervisor C for a term of one (1) year. The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:01 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the Annual Meeting to certify the official election results. The public accuracy test of voting equipment will be held on Thursday March 9th at 1:00 pm.

SAMPLE BALLOT

TOWN ELECTION BALLOT

TOWN OF LIVONIA, MINNESOTA

MARCH 14, 2017

INSTRUCTION TO VOTERS

To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s) like this:

TOWN OFFICES

TOWN SUPERVISOR SEAT B

VOTE FOR ONE

Lila Spencer

Sheldon Pool

Todd Curtis

Write-in, if any

Special Election for

TOWN SUPERVISOR SEAT C

To fill vacancy in term expiring

March 13, 2018

VOTE FOR ONE

Kevin Hiller

Write-in, if any

Jody Hammre, Clerk/Treasurer Livonia Township

Published in the

Star News

February 25, March 4, 2017

