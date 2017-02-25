TORC tickets now on sale

The Off-Road Championship series coming back to ERX Motor Park
Ticket sales for The Off-Road Championship series coming to ERX Motor Park this summer and fall are now on sale.
The Elk River venue will host the short-course off-road racing on two weekends this year, including the Twin Cities Takedown on June 10-11 and the finals for the TORC National Championship on Sept. 23-24.
Also on sale are the RedBud MotoCross tickets for Aug. 12-13. Ticket information for the entire 2017 season is now available at torcseries.com.
The 2017 season will include Pro 4, Pro 2 and Pro Light and Pro UTV racing in all rounds. Each race weekend will include Sportsman class drivers with the goal of encouraging new talent to get behind the wheel.