TORC tickets now on sale

The Off-Road Championship series coming back to ERX Motor Park Photo by Joe Wiegele

The Off-Road Championship Series (TORC) short track truck racing is coming to Elk River, July 16 and 17 at ERX Motor Park. Top drivers from across North America will compete on a one-mile, terrain laden course with trucks producing upwards of 900-horsepower.

Ticket sales for The Off-Road Championship series coming to ERX Motor Park this summer and fall are now on sale.

The Elk River venue will host the short-course off-road racing on two weekends this year, including the Twin Cities Takedown on June 10-11 and the finals for the TORC National Championship on Sept. 23-24.

Also on sale are the RedBud MotoCross tickets for Aug. 12-13. Ticket information for the entire 2017 season is now available at torcseries.com.

The 2017 season will include Pro 4, Pro 2 and Pro Light and Pro UTV racing in all rounds. Each race weekend will include Sportsman class drivers with the goal of encouraging new talent to get behind the wheel.