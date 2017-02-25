Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF SHERBURNE

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 71-PR-16-127

Estate of

Herbert E. Murphy,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents Will, dated September 25, 2007, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Corrine A. Murphy, whose address is 8345 261st Ave NW, Zimmerman, MN 55398, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 26, 2017

/s/ Pat A. Kuka

Registrar

Attorney for Personal Representative

G. Craig Howse

Howse & Thompson, P.A.

3189 Fernbrook Lane

Plymouth, MN 55447

Attorney License No: 208607

Telephone: (763) 577-0150

FAX: (763) 577-0151

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Star News

February 25, March 4, 2017

655124