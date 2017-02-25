Ordinances – CITY OF ELK RIVER Ordinance 17 – 03

An Ordinance Amending Chapter, City of Elk River Zoning Map to Rezone Certain Property to a Mineral Excavation Overlay District of the City of Elk River, Minnesota, City Code

The City Council of the City of Elk River does hereby ordain as follows:

SECTION 1. That the duly adopted Zoning Map of the City of Elk River is hereby amended to rezone the property described on attached Exhibit A to Mineral Excavation Overlay District.

SECTION 2. That the rezoning approved by this Ordinance is based on the following findings:

1. The rezoning is consistent with the City of Elk River Land Use Plan adopted as part of the City of Elk River Comprehensive Plan.

SECTION 3. That this ordinance shall take effect upon adoption and be published as provided by law.

Passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Elk River this 21st day of February, 2017.

John J. Dietz, Mayor

ATTEST:

Tina Allard, City Clerk

Published in the

Elk River Star News

February 25, 2017

657016

http://erstarnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2017/02/657016-1.pdf