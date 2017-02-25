Ordinances – CITY OF ELK RIVER

ORDINANCE 17 – 04 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 30 OF THE CITY OF ELK RIVER, MINNESOTA CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES REGARDING SIGNAGE

The City Council of the City of Elk River does hereby ordain as follows:

SECTION 1. That 30-582(b), Purpose, scope, and findings of subdivision of the City of Elk River Code of Ordinances shall be amended to read as follows:

(b) Scope. It is not the purpose or intent of this Subdivision II to regulate the message displayed on any sign; nor is it the purpose or intent of this subdivision to regulate any building design, or any display not defined as a sign, or any sign which cannot be viewed from outside of a building.

SECTION 2. That 30-856, Notice of violation; order to repair or remove sign of the City of Elk River Code of Ordinances shall be amended to read as follows:

Sec. 30-856. – Notice of violation; order to repair or remove sign.

In addition to the remedies authorized in section 30-576, the city may cause the following actions to be taken for violations of this Subdivision:

(a) If a violation of this Subdivision is identified by city administrator, or designee, a written order to either the owner of the sign or the owner of the property on which the sign is placed shall be issued. This order shall specify those sections of this Subdivision violated, shall describe the violation, and shall require that the violation be corrected in accordance with the timeframe described below:

(1) For a first violation, the responsible party shall correct the violation within 30 days from date of the order.

(2) For repeat violations within a calendar year, the responsible party shall correct the violation within 5 business days from date of the order.

(3) For abandoned, structurally or electrically defective signs, the responsible party shall correct the violation within 30 days from date of the order.

(4) For signs located in the right-of-way, or in any way endangering the public, the responsible party shall correct the violation within 5 business days from date of the order.

SECTION 3. That 30-859, Prohibited signs of the City of Elk River Code of Ordinances shall be amended to read as follows:

(b) Inflatable balloons/displays, and searchlights; except as a permitted temporary sign under subsection 30-867(h).

(f) Signs placed on trailers which are parked or placed for the primary purpose of displaying the sign, except for lettering on buses, taxis, or vehicles operating during the normal course of business.

SECTION 4. That this ordinance shall take effect upon adoption and be published as provided by law.

Passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Elk River this 21st day of February, 2017.

John J. Dietz, Mayor

ATTEST:

Tina Allard, City Clerk

Published in the

Star News

February 25, 2017

657022