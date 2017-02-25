Notice of Public Hearings – SHERBURNE COUNTY

Notice of

Public Hearing

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing in accordance with MN Statute 469.1812 to 469.1815 Tax Abatement and MN Statute 116J.993 to 116J.995 Business Subsidy at their meeting on March 14, 2017 at 9:05 a.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, in the County Board Room located at the Sherburne County Government Center at 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River, MN, 55330.

The Sherburne County Board will take public comments on a request to grant tax abatement to construct a 15,500 sq. ft. facility located on 4.64 acres, Lot 1, Block 1, Oehrlein Estates, Saint Cloud, MN 56304. The total estimated amount of the County tax abatement and business subsidy is $50,500 over a 10 year period. A copy of the proposed terms will be available at the Sherburne County Government Center in the Administrators Office.

All interested persons are encouraged to attend and comment.

Published in the

Star News

February 25, 2017

656459