Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor: Micah D. Bohnenkamp, a Single Person

Mortgagee: Liberty Savings

Dated: 11/22/1993

Filed: 03/21/1994

Sherburne Registrar of Titles Document No. 16383 Against Certificate of Title No.: 5237

Assigned To: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, a public body corporate and politic of the State of Minnesota

Dated: 11/22/1993

Filed: 03/21/1994

Sherburne County Registrar of Titles Document No. 16384 Against Certificate of Title No.: 5237

Transaction Agent: N/A

Transaction Agent Mortgage ID No: N/A

Lender or Broker:

Liberty Savings

Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator:

Liberty Savings

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 9, 10 and 11, Block 4, Lane J. Thomas` Lakeview Addition.

This is Registered Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 65-430-0440

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

1551 KASOTA ST

BIG LAKE, MN 55309

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Sherburne

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $61,600.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $40,344.74

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 17, 2017, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Main Lobby, 13880 Business Ctr. Dr., Elk River, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is April 17, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: February 17, 2017

Minnesota Housing Finance Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION

By: Michael V. Schleisman, Michael T. Oberle

Attorneys for:

Minnesota Housing Finance Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

16205-17-00037-1

Published in the

Star News

February 25,

March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 2017

655785