Henry “Hank” Dupont, age 83 of Elk River, MN passed away on Jan 27, 2017 at Guardian Angels in Elk River.

Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, Feb. 21 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Elk River with visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church on Tuesday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minnneapolis.

