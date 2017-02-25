County – SHERBURNE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS REGULAR MEETING MINUTES FEBRUARY 7, 2017

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on February 7, 2017, at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, Minnesota with all Commissioners present. Call to order by the Chair was at 9:00 a.m. followed by a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Petersen/Fobbe unanimous to approve the agenda for February 7, 2017 as presented.

Fobbe/Schmiesing unanimous to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:

a) Approve the Regular Board Meeting Minutes of January 17, 2017 as presented.

b) Approve the County Board Workshop Meeting Minutes of January 17, 2017 as presented.

c) Approve a one year extension of existing Contract with David Turch & Associates to provide federal lobbying service to Sherburne County effective 12/1/12016 11/30/2017.

d) Approve Minnesota Lawful Gambling LG240B Application for Exempt Permit to conduct excluded bingo for Travelers Country Club on the Mississippi, 11290 80th Ave. SE, Clear Lake, MN 55319 (Clear Lake Township) for the dates of May 27, June 24, July 29, and August 26, 2017 and authorize Board Chairs signature on application noting that Clear Lake Township has acknowledged the request.

e) Approve the amended Highway 25 Corridor Coalition Joint Powers Agreement (on file in the County Administration Office).

f) Approve the County Auditor/Treasurers signature on Agreement to contract services with Northland Securities to provide Dissemination Services (continuing disclosure) for bond reporting according to Securities and Exchange Commissions Rule (agreement on file in the Auditor/Treasurers Office).

g) Authorize the Auditor/Treasurer to cancel Personal Property Tax for the following parcels: 2013 60-800-0027; 2014 and 2015 60-800-0030; total amount of tax is $43,866.00 (parcels are located on the City of Beckers exempt property) due to Bankruptcy filed March 2015, and business no longer operating as of November 2014 noting review by County Attorney.

h) Approve to ratify 2016 year end transfers from the General Fund to County Ditch accounts totaling $576.00 to cover 2016 yearend deficit balances as allowed by statute MS103E.655, Subd 2 as follows: Ditch #23 – $61.31; Ditch #30 – $515.59.

i) Approve Consumption and Display Permit for Del-Tone/Luth Gun Club, 3322 12th St. SE, St. Cloud, MN 56301 (Haven Township) and authorize Auditor/Treasurers signature on application.

j) Approve Transfers in the amount of $210,484.00 from Unallocated Recorders Compliance Fund (01-103-5947) as follows:

Zoning: Lost revenue from administrative splits – $5,500

Auditor/Treasurer: Hardware and software for scanner – $2,321

Public Works: GIS Intern for summer of 2017 – $10,000

IT: Annual maintenance costs – $191,663

Attorney: Real Estate books – $1,000

k) Approve the Joint Powers Agreement to continue participating with the Central MN Violent Offender Task Force in partnership with City of Little Falls, City of St. Cloud, City of St. Joseph, City of Sartell, City of Sauk Rapids, City of Waite Park, Benton County, Morrison County, Stearns County and Todd County noting all changes from the original JPA have been reviewed and approved by the County Attorney.

l) Approve the Sheriffs Office sending out a press release regarding solicitation of charitable donations for the Special Olympics 2017 World Winter Games where Special Olympics would be the only beneficiary of these funds.

m) Approve the Purchase of 16 Tactical Vests from Streichers in the amount of $44,271.84 for the Sheriffs Office Emergency Response Unit ($2,500 paid from ERU funds 01-201.6296 and $41,771.84 paid from JIG 01-201-216.6801). This cost includes the carriers and the ballistic plates.

n) Approve Andrew Witter to attend the 2017 National Association of County Engineers (NACE) Conference April 9 13, 2017 in Hamilton County, OH noting conference and travel expenses are included in the 2017 Public Works budget.

o) Approve to hold a Public Hearing for a tax abatement application for March 14, 2017 at 9:05 a.m. or as soon thereafter for Zablocki Roofing, Inc.

p) Approve appointment of Mary Jo Cobb, HHS Director, as the representative and Commissioner Barbara Burandt as the alternate representative to the CommUNITY Joint Powers Board.

q) Approve acceptance of former Commissioner Rachel Leonards donation in the amount of $10,000 to be used over a 10 year period ($100.00) per year for professional development purposes. Receipt account number=01-001-096-0000-5763 Restricted Donation with an expenditure account number = 01-001-096-0000-6190 Education and Training.

r) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid January 6, 2017 in the amount of $66,192.51.

s) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid January 9, 2017 in the amount of $5,595.25.

t) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid January 13, 2017 in the amount of $709,975.35.

u) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid January 13, 2017 in the amount of $5,802.25.

v) Accept payment of Health & Human Services Warrants paid January 19, 2017 in the amount of $169,528.73.

w) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid January 20, 2017 in the amount of $369,683.64.

x) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid January 19, 2017 in the amount of 339,052.52.

y) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid January 19, 2017 in the amount of $251,038.07.

z) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid January 20, 2017 in the amount of $41,219.37.

aa) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid January 25, 2017 in the amount of $953,392.50.

bb) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid January 27, 2017 in the amount of $399,066.45.

cc) Accept payment of Health & Human Services Warrants paid January 31, 2017 in the amount of $2,926.39.

Commissioner Expense Claims: Schmiesing/Dolan unanimous to approve expense claims submitted by Commissioners as follows, with the stipulation that each Commissioner abstains from approving his/her own claim: Commissioner Burandt $451.67; Commissioner Petersen $218.48; Commissioner Schmiesing $420.71; Commissioner Fobbe $758.50.

Announcements: A Drainage and Wetland Conference is scheduled on Monday, February 13 at St. Cloud Rivers Edge Convention Center. The AMC Legislative Conference is scheduled on February 16 & 17 at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Paul. Commissioners are to let staff know if they want to be registered.

Dan Weber, Assistant County Administrator, was present to request approval of the re-appointment of Bruce Price as the County Veteran Service Officer. Schmiesing/Dolan unanimous to re-appoint Bruce Price as the County Veteran Service Officer for a four year term which would run through February 7, 2020. Lynn George, Grant and Risk Coordinator, administered the Oath of Office for Mr. Price per MN Statute 197.60.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, was present to request appointment of a third Commissioner representative on the St. Cloud Area Wide Planning Organization Policy Board. Schmiesing/Fobbe unanimous to approve the appointment of Commissioner Dolan as the third Commissioner representative on the St. Cloud Area Wide Planning Organization Policy Board.

Kathleen Heaney, Trustee for the Law Library, was present to request approval to endorse the proposed legislation allowing funds from the Law Library to be allocated to defray costs of the Sherburne County expansion project. Dolan/Petersen unanimous to approve to endorse the proposed legislation allowing funds from the Law Library to be used to pay for costs of a new building where the Law Library is to be relocated.

Andrew Witter, Public Works Director/County Engineer, was present to request approval of a resolution for Sherburne County to act as a sponsoring agency for the Safe Routes to School project within the City of Becker. Dolan/Fobbe unanimous to approve Resolution #020717-AD-1764 for Sherburne County to act as a sponsoring agency for trail improvements within the City of Becker on Sherburne Avenue (CSAH 23) from Central Avenue (CSAH 24) to Bradley Blvd.

Andrew Witter, Public Works Director/County Engineer, was present to request approval of a sponsoring agency resolution agreeing to operate and maintain the Safe Routes to School trail improvements within the City of Becker. Petersen/Dolan unanimous to approve Resolution #020717-AD-1765 agreeing to operate and maintain trail improvements within the City of Becker on Sherburne Avenue (CSAH 23) from Central Avenue (CSAH 24) to Bradley Blvd.

Claims approved through warrants, resolutions, or contracts, totaling the following amounts, were paid as follows:

January 6, 2017

$ 62,203.16 General Revenue Fund

$ 1,193.88 Public Works Fund

$ 1,870.62 Human Service Fund

$ 427.15 Solid Waste Fund

$ 397.19 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 54.19 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 46.32 Northstar Corridor Development

January 9, 2017

$ 5,595.25 Agency Collections

January 13, 2017

$ 188,248.10 General Revenue Fund

$ 189,864.97 Public Works Fund

$ 51.18 County Ditch Fund

$ 2,534.45 Law Library Fund

$ 533.10 Solid Waste Fund

$ 53,283.93 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 414.70 Sherco Regional Rail Authority

$ 110,948.00 Capital Proj 2008-Government

$ 130,502.15 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 33,594.77 Agency Collections

January 13, 2017

$ 5,802.25 Agency Collections

January 19, 2017

$ 169,528.73 Human Service Fund

January 20, 2017

$ 184,697.19 General Revenue Fund

$ 110,014.85 Public Works Fund

$ 6,000.00 County Ditch Fund

$ 2,100.50 Solid Waste Fund

$ 26,518.65 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 15,630.95 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 24,721.50 Agency Collections

January 19, 2017

$ 339,052.52 Agency Collections

January 19, 2017

$ 251,038.07 Capital Proj 2008-Government

January 20, 2017

$ 1,197.37 General Revenue Fund

$ 40,022.00 Taxes & Penalties Fund

January 25, 2017

$ 2,638.57 Metropolitan Transit Fund

$ 49,056.75 Hra & Ec Dev Fund

$ 219.71 Hospital District Collections

$ 19.45 Agency Collections

$ 166,781.56 School Districts Collections

$ 734,676.46 Towns & Cities Collections

January 27, 2017

$ 165,316.33 General Revenue Fund

$ 33,214.71 Public Works Fund

$ 257.64 Human Service Fund

$ 95.00 County Ditch Fund

$ 8,649.12 Law Library Fund

$ 54.75 Solid Waste Fund

$ 37,172.37 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 1,950.00 Forfeited Land Sale

$ 188.41 Sherco Regional Rail Authority

$ 450.00 2009A G.O. Jail Refunding Bond

$ 3,131.00 Capital Proj 2008-Government

$ 36,544.31 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 4,744.27 Agency Collections

$ 2,138.30 Taxes & Penalties Fund

$ 51,619.93 Towns & Cities Collections

$ 21,634.31 Northstar Corridor Development

$ 31,906.00 Special Tif Account

January 31, 2017

$ 300.41 OBO coVita

$ 1,384.95 OBO Innovative

$ 395.28 OBO Moore Medical

$ 345.51 OBO YMCA Customer Svc Ctr

$ 500.24 8 Payments less than 300

Steve Taylor, Administrator

