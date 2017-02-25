County – SHERBURNE COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WORKSHOP MEETING MINUTES

FEBRUARY 7, 2017

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners met in a Workshop Session on February 7, 2017, at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, MN with all Commissioners present. Call to order by the Chair was at 9:48 a.m.

Dan Weber, Assistant County Administrator, presented a summary of the Revolving Loan Fund which was established in January, 2016. Mr. Weber reviewed the program, the loans that were administered during the programs first year, and the remaining balance of the fund. Discussion was held regarding the importance of this program, the long term plan for continuing to fund, and the possibility to expand parameters. Discussion concerning the importance of affordable housing for entry level workers was also discussed.

Mary Jo Cobb, Health & Human Services Director, and Kristie Hermanson, Child Support Supervisor, provided information about the work of the Child Support Unit including staffing, funds collected and performance on State and Federal measures. Child Support Services are mandated under Title IV of the Federal Social Security Act. These services include establishing paternity, locating noncustodial parents, obtaining, enforcing and modifying support orders. Currently, Sherburne County has 14 staff providing these services.

Jason Wienerman, BWSR, Dan Cibulka, Sherburne SWCD, and Francine Larson, Sherburne SWCD, presented an update on the Sherburne County SWCD and County Planning & Zoning staff that recently attended a meeting with nearly 20 local watershed partners of the Mississippi River St. Cloud Watershed. The purpose of the meeting was to bring everyone up to date following the large-scale Watershed Restoration and Protection project (WRAPs completed in 2015) regarding activities they have been working on in their respective counties. Additionally, a roundtable discussion on a new water planning process, One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) was held. This is a watershed boundary based, as opposed to a political boundary based, planning design that the State of Minnesota is transitioning to. The discussion included what a 1W1P project for the MR-SC watershed would entail, what the level of support would be for this, and if the time is right for the partnership to begin a 1W1P initiative.

Nancy Riddle, Planning and Zoning Administrator, Dave Lucas, Solid Waste Administrator, and John Exner, Environmental Specialist, gave a presentation on the proposed AgBMP Loan Program. The presentation covered Sherburne Countys septic compliance program and how the loan program may assist residential landowners who have non-compliant septic systems. A review of the proposed terms and conditions of the loan program was given.

Steve Taylor, Administrator

Published in the

Star News

February 25, 2017

6572377