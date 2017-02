The Shane Martin Band helped christen the new Zimmerman High School auditorium this past weekend. The Zimmerman High School choir and pep band made a special appearance during Martin’s show.

The official grand opening for the auditorium at the middle and high school will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2. There will be tours, a ribbon cutting and free food and beverages. The 728 Cadets will perform. Photo by Joel Feld