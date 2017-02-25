Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ELK RIVER

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Sealed bids for the construction of 2017 Street Improvements will be received by the City of Elk River, Minnesota at the office of the City Clerk located at 13065 Orono Parkway, Elk River, MN 55330 until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

Principal components of the project include the following:

Remove Curb and Gutter 17,331 LF

Remove Concrete Pavement 12,820 SF

Remove Concrete Walk 6,627 SF

Subgrade Excavation 9,986 CY

Full Depth Reclamation 101,032 SY

Mill Bituminous Surface 18,275 SY

Bituminous Material for Tack Coat 8,057 GAL

Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mixture 8,290 TON

Type SP 12.5 Wearing Course Mixture 7,365 TON

Type SP 12.5 Non-Wearing Course Mixture 14,438 TON

RC Sewer Pipe 549 LF

Construct Drainage Structure 105.25 VF

Concrete Walk 7,606 SF

Concrete Curb and Gutter 39,562 LF

Traffic Control 1 LS

Seeding 10.7 AC

Pavement Markings 28,307 LF

Traffic Control 1 LS

The Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

City of Elk River

13065 Orono Parkway

Elk River, MN 55330

Hakanson Anderson

3601 Thurston Avenue

Anoka, MN 55303

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office of: Hakanson Anderson, located at 3601 Thurston Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303 for a non-refundable purchase price of $75 per set.

Alternatively, digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at www.haa-inc.com under the Projects/QuestCDN link for $20.00 (non-refundable). These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project and by entering eBidDocTM Number 4881967 on the Search Projects page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected]

Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashiers check, cash deposit, or bid bond, made payable to the City of Elk River, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid.

The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

Published in the

Star News

February 24, 2017

657289

http://erstarnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2017/02/657289-1.pdf