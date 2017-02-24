School Board picks Bittman

by Rachel Minske

Contributing Writer

The Elk River Area School Board selected who it would like to be the district’s next superintendent in a 7-0 vote on Feb. 16. The decision arrived following a lengthy selection process that included community interviews and input.

The board entered into negotiations this week with Daniel Bittman, superintendent of Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools. The plan is to approve a contract at the March 13 regular board meeting. Bittman

The District 728 superintendent position opened in June 2016 after Mark Bezek left to take a job in Somerset, Wisconsin. Bruce Watkins, a former St. Cloud Public Schools superintendent and district administrator with Duluth Public Schools, has served as interim superintendent since early August.

The board requested School Exec Connect, a national search and consulting firm, to gather information from community members regarding the district’s strengths and challenges and traits desired of the new superintendent.

School Exec Connect facilitated much of the interview process.

That search was narrowed to a field of six candidates Feb. 6, and the board named three finalists after a round of interviews. In the pool of finalists, Bittman was joined by Mike Funk of Albert Lea Area Schools and William Gronseth of Duluth Public Schools. Each spent a day with students, teachers, district staff and community members the week of Feb. 13.

The following candidates were also interviewed by the School Board for the vacant superintendent position, but were not selected as finalists:

•Stephen C. Flisk, deputy chief of Schools, Minneapolis Public Schools.

•Brenda S. Lewis, assistant superintendent, Rochester Public Schools.

•LaDarla L. Haws, superintendent, Racine Unified School District (Wisconsin).

Bittman pick pleases leaders

Elk River Mayor John Dietz said he found Bittman to be a standout candidate and felt his background and experience represented a good grasp of finances.

Bittman previously worked for the Minnesota Department of Education as an assistant commissioner and director of education quality and licensing from 2005 to 2007.

“I was impressed with things he’s done in other districts,” said Dietz, who attended listening sessions and met with the three finalists last week. “I just liked his ideas. He was very quick to respond to all the questions that were asked.”

Dietz said he was glad he made a point to sit down with each of the three candidates but is pleased with the board’s pick of Bittman.

“I was very happy with his selection,” Dietz said of District 728’s next superintendent. “I will make a point to sit down with him this summer.”

Rogers Mayor Rick Ihli echoed Dietz’s thoughts and noted he also enjoyed the fact that Bittman has finance experience.

“He struck me as the type of person who would dig in and get to work,” said Ihli, who graduated high school out of Bittman’s current district.

Ihli said he attended two out of the three sessions with the candidates last week, adding he liked the informal setting where community members sat at tables in a circle and were invited to freely ask questions of the candidates.

During an interview with community members Feb. 16, Bittman, like every other finalist candidate, was asked questions about unifying the district’s communities, advocating for students and staff at the legislative level and their leadership styles.

“No one is going to respect the office of the superintendent more than me,” said Bittman, a father to three school-aged children.

When asked what his proudest accomplishment was to date, Bittman reflected on his time in the Sauk Rapids-Rice district.

“(I’m proud) that people want to be a part of the district,” he said, adding that when he first started, students were leaving the district for reasons like a lack of all-day kindergarten. Bittman said he made a point to contact each of the families that left the district and inquire about why they left in the first place. He helped introduce changes – including all-day kindergarten – that increased enrollment.

Otsego Mayor Jessica Stockamp said she thought the search firm did a “thorough job.”

“I’m very excited to have a superintendent that really sees that there are unique differences in all of our communities,” Stockamp said, noting Otsego anticipates the opening of a new E-8 building come this fall, something unique for her community.

Community members weigh in

Retired school counselor Louise Kuester attended two of the community interviews alongside her husband, John, a former Elk River Area School Board member.

“I feel very strongly about community,” Louise Kuester said on why she chose to attend the meetings.

Karen Pensinger, of Zimmerman, still has one child in the school district – two of her children have already graduated. Pensinger attended each of the community interviews held the week of Feb. 13.

“I feel privileged to be a part of the process,” said Pensinger, who was selected by the high school administration to be a parent representative. “The district is doing its due diligence.”

About Daniel Bittman

The Minnesota Association of School Administrators’ pick for the 2016 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year, Bittman said during his initial interview with the board that he was the first person in his family to ever attend college, which has been a driving force throughout his career.

Bittman has served as superintendent for Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools for the last seven yeas. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and has worked as an educator in both Minnesota and Nevada, the latter of which included a decade of work at Clark County School District, one of the nation’s largest districts. While with Clark County, Bittman worked as a teacher, building administrator and director where he oversaw 186 elementary schools.