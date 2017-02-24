Relay for Life kickoff event set

The public is invited to attend the Relay for Life of the Sherburne County area kickoff at 9 a.m. March 4 at the Becker Community Center, 12000 Hancock St. SE, Becker.

Mike Garland of Mike+You=Cure will provide a program on the topic of his fundraising adventures.

Those in attendance will also hear about Big Lake High School’s Coaches vs. Cancer fundraising efforts.

There will also be time to help put together Albums of Hope for local cancer patients.

After the kickoff event, people are invited to head over to Beck’s Pub in Becker for a chili cook-off fundraiser at noon. The cost to judge all the chili entered is $10.