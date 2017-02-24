Elks deliver teddy bears to Gillette Children’s Hospital

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys hockey team has been having a memorable year on the ice. They went 21-4 in the regular season, earned the No. 1 seed in their section and defeated Forest Lake 10-1 in the first round of the section playoff.

Great things have been happening all season long for this team, that is led by 12 seniors, and it appears they are on the fast track to the state tournament. But something most people don’t realize is that this team has been doing great things off the ice as well. Elk River hockey players deliver teddy bears to the Gillette Children’s Hospital.

Back row left to right: Dean Downs, Kyle Esperum, Cole Tveit, Lucas Brockman, Brock Hillebrand, Sam Mattson, Connor Bizal, Duncan Wiest, Ben Meyers, Logan Gacke, Max Michaelis, Nate Horn, Benton Maas, John Greniuk, Logan Rogers.

Front row left to right: Mitch Stroh, Joey Foss, Jack Wilson, Jack Perbix, Jax Murray, Kyle Bouten, Mitch Maas, Taiyo Larson.

(Submitted Photo)

Jan, 14, 2017, Centennial came to Elk River and handed the Elks one of their few losses on the season, winning 5-1. It was a hard night for the home team to deal with, but there was good that came out of it.

Nick Perbix scored that lone goal for the Elks during the third period, and once it went in, a flurry of teddy bears began to hit the ice.

It was the Elks’ annual Teddy Bear Night, and fans brought in over 150 teddy bears to donate. They were just waiting for the chance to give them away, and that goal was the moment they had been waiting for.

But it took awhile for anything to happen to those bears. With school, and a busy hockey season, there never seemed any time for the Elk River hockey team to get away and visit children at the hospital, children who would be the recipients of the bears.

Then Presidents’ Day came along and the players were off of school. The boys arrived at Gillette’s Children hospital after practice with all the stuffed animals collected during the game against Centennial. The team was met by two specialists who told them they couldn’t have come at a better time, as their supply of gifts for the sick children was beginning to dwindle down.

“This act of kindness made my day,” said Elk River head coach Ben Gustafson, “and truly speaks of the character and leadership of this team.”

At a time when the Elks are preparing to head to Duluth and play in the semifinal round of the section playoff, it’s important to remember the things that occur which are bigger than sports. After all, this simple act of kindness is what will be remembered by hundreds of sick children and their families, not what takes place on the ice.