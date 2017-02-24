Big Lake man dies from crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake Township

by Jim Boyle

A Big Lake Township crash just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday Feb. 22 has claimed the life of a 33-year-old Big Lake man who had been on his way to work for the Monticello School District. Matthew Barthel

Matthew Barthel was southbound in his 2008 Mazda 3 on Sherburne County Road 81 crossing Highway 10 on a green light at the time of the crash.

A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling west on Highway 10 at the time reportedly entered the intersection on a red light, first colliding with Barthel’s car in the intersection before veering off and striking a 2011 Toyota Camry, which was stopped in the right lane of eastbound Highway 10, according to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee was identified as 35-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia Morales, of Big Lake. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol’s initial report.

The driver of the Toyota was Jeffrey James Mateyka, a 47-year-old Becker man. He was not injured in the crash.

Barthel’s air bag did not deploy. He was taken to CentraCare Health in Monticello before being pronounced dead.

Barthel, who worked in the district’s technology department, was known as “voice of the help desk,” Monticello School District Superintendent Jim Johnson told the Star Tribune.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral and family expenses. Barthel was married and had two children, according to the GoFundMe page.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department, Big Lake Fire, Allina Ambulance and Elk River Police assisted at the scene.