Win streak ends versus Wayzata

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

The Royals boys basketball team knew they would have to get out to a quick start against Wayzata if they wanted to control the game and have a chance to knock out the Trojans’ team that came into Rogers High School Field House with the same 19-3 record as they had.

Wayzata is ranked No. 5 in Class 4-A and are one of the state’s best teams. The Royals came into the game hungry, but the Trojans got the best of them late, pulling out a 66-62 win in a battle between two great programs. Mitch Spilles led all scorers with 21 points in the Royals 66-62 loss to Wayzata (Photo by Jared Hines)

The Royals did what they wanted early, building a 15-5 lead with Jordan Belka scoring eight of the first 15 points for Rogers before Wayzata took a timeout. The lead built to 22-11 with 9:35 to play in the first half and crept down to seven at halftime with the Royals leading 29-22. The momentum inside the field house was among the best it has been all season, with the student section, parents, and other Royals fans drowning out the noise of the Trojans’ fans that made the trip.

Wayzata came out of the locker room ready to prove they were one of the top-five teams in the state of Minnesota. The Trojans forced a couple turnovers early in the second half and pushed the ball up into six points on the fast break. After just four minutes had passed in the second half, the game was tied at 38, and the Trojans had shifted the momentum in their favor. With eight minutes to play, the teams were still neck-in-neck, tied at 48.

Over the course of the next 2:25, Trojan’s players Jacob Beeninga and Gavin Baumgartner led their team on a 10-0 run, deflating the momentum the Royals had for much of the game.

Coach Belka called a timeout with 5:35 remaining and his son Jordan hit a three-point shot to cut the lead to seven for the Royals. On the next trip down the floor Mitch Spilles hit another three-point basketball and after forcing a turnover, Matt Carik drove to the basket for a lay-up. In just three possessions, the Trojan lead had been cut to two and the momentum was shifting back in favor of the Royals. Carik hit a three-point basket with three minutes to play that gave Rogers a 59-58 lead, but only for a brief moment before Alex Jensen answered with a two-point basket for the Trojans. With under a minute left, Spilles was called for an intentional foul and the Royals were never able to get the lead back. Jordan Belka made seven of his 11 shots on Tuesday night. He ended the game with 20 points for the Royals. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The Royals shot 42 percent as a team in the four-point loss, including 10-for-26 (38 percent) from three-point range. The team only got to the free-throw line six times all night, making four of their shots. Spilles led the team with 21 points, while Belka was right behind him with 20. Carik scored 10, Collin Franz scored six and Tanner Palm scored five. This was the first game all season that the Royals bench was held scoreless.

The Royals fall to 19-4 on the season, losing their first game since Jan. 3. Three of the Royals four losses this season are by four points or less.

The last three games for Rogers are against Mississippi 8 conference opponents. The Royals are 10-0 in the conference and hold at least a share of the Mississippi 8 conference title for the second year in a row. If the Royals win any of their last three games, they will be outright conference champs for the second year in a row, something that has never happened in school history.

The Royals first chance to claim the title outright comes on Friday, Feb. 24, when the Knights from St. Michael-Albertville travel to Rogers where the Royals will be honoring the seniors on the team. Carik, Spilles, Palm, Brevan Watson, Nick Camarote, and Franz will all be honored before the game for their contributions to the Rogers program over the years. The game is set to tip-off at 7:15 p.m. after the senior night festivities.