Police report: Teen rolls vehicle, stolen copper and report of shots fired

Two teens were injured after the driver swerved to miss a deer and rolled the vehicle near the intersection of 192nd Avenue and Kent Street in Elk River.

The driver, a 16-year-old Elk River boy, reported the mishap at 12:22 a.m. Feb. 18, and police located the vehicle in the 13300 block of 192nd Avenue.

The teen and his passenger, a Big Lake girl, 15, were both transported to the hospital by their parents. The vehicle was towed.

Copper wire valued at $6,000-$8,000 stolen

Barton Sand and Gravel reported the theft Feb. 16 of $6,000 to $8,000 worth of copper wire from five conveyors at gravel pits in Elk River.

Each conveyor had about 200 feet of 1 1/2 inch wire stolen.

In dead of night, a report of shots fired

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 2:21 a.m. Feb. 18, but when the officer arrived he was unable to hear any gunshots. Someone in the 19000 block of Elgin Court had reported hearing about 12 gunshots near their home.

About the same time, one street to the west in the 19400 block of Landers Street, a person reported that they thought they saw someone outside trying to open the front door.

Police did not find any suspects in either incident.

Ivan Sand custodian finds pot in bathroom

Authorities are investigating after a custodian at Ivan Sand Community High School found approximately 62 grams of marijuana in a baggie in a garbage can in the boys bathroom.

The incident was reported to police on Feb. 17. The school planned to review video surveillance and interview students, according to the police report. Police will follow up. Ivan Sand is an alternative school located at 1232 School St. in Elk River.

Two cited for smoking pot in auto

Two people were cited on marijuana charges after police responded to a report of people smoking marijuana in a vehicle.

The call came in at 8:50 a.m. Feb. 15. Police made contact with the two people in the 300 block of Second Street in Elk River.

Cited for possessing a small amount of marijuana in the motor vehicle were a man, 21, and a woman, 22, both from Columbia Heights. The woman also had a warrant out of Nicollet County.

Two men, one fight, one assault charge

Two former roommates argued before one punched the other in an altercation that ended with an arrest.

One of the men, a 37-year-old from Elk River, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.

The dispute was reported to police at 4:24 p.m. Valentine’s Day in the 10000 block of 179th Lane.

Package delivered by UPS, stolen at door

A package that was delivered by UPS has been reported stolen from the front doorstep of a home in Elk River. The theft happened between 1 and 3 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 18000 block of Trott Brook Parkway.

The theft was reported to police on Feb. 14.

Missing: One Green Goddess long board

A Sector 9 Green Goddess 46-inch long board has been reported missing from a garage in the 17000 block of Polk Circle in Elk River.

The theft was reported Feb. 19. The board was last seen around Dec. 25.