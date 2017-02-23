Man faces charges after 100 mph chase

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Charges have been filed against a man accused of leading police on a 7-mile high-speed chase after attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill in Elk River.

Derek James Krause, 27, who has no permanent address, is facing felony charges of counterfeiting of currency and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 17 in Sherburne County District Court in Elk River.

Here’s how the incident allegedly unfolded, according to court documents:

At 2:30 a.m. Feb. 9, Elk River Police officers responded to a report of a man, later identified as Krause, who had attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at Cub Foods in Elk River. He left the store driving a red SUV with North Dakota license plates and headed south on Highway 169.

Police caught up with the SUV as it merged onto east Highway 10. When the officer pulled behind the SUV and activated his emergency lights, the SUV slowed and pulled towards the shoulder before accelerating abruptly and continuing east on Highway 10.

The officer pursued the vehicle and was joined by other officers in a chase that at times exceeded 100 mph.

Krause continued east on Highway 10 for about 3 miles before making a sudden U-turn at the weigh station, then traveling west on Highway 10.

After about a half mile, he crossed the median, stopped in the eastbound lane of Highway 10 and two women exited the vehicle.

Krause then drove west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 for a short distance before crossing the median back into the westbound lanes of Highway 10. After about a mile and a half, he turned onto 165th Avenue, drove through a ditch and across a frozen farm field. Police caught up to the SUV at the edge of a wooded area, where the vehicle was stopped in heavy brush and trees. No one was inside, but the driver’s side door was open.

A short time later, a man emerged from the woods and police arrested him. He was not Krause, but a 26-year-old man who was a passenger in the SUV.

A search of the vehicle turned up several counterfeit $100 bills with the same serial number and several checkbooks belonging to people with Fargo, North Dakota, addresses.

During the investigation, police contacted the registered owner of the SUV, who said his daughter is the primary user of the vehicle. She told police she had borrowed the SUV to Krause and his girlfriend because Krause told her he needed to visit his mother.

On Feb. 15, Fargo Police located and arrested Krause on charges in North Dakota. He remains in custody in North Dakota.

Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said at this time they are not looking at charges against either woman, but that may change.

As for the 26-year-old man taken into custody at the scene, he was arrested on a warrant but Kluntz said he doesn’t expect any local charges.

Although a number of counterfeit bills have been passed in Elk River in recent weeks, Kluntz said he doesn‘t think this case is related.

“All of these people are from western Minnesota and eastern North Dakota,” he said. “I don’t believe they spend much time in our area, so we don’t think they are related to any of the counterfeit cases we currently have.”