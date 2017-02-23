Mainstreams: Understanding dementia

by Joni Astrup

When it comes to dementia, age is the No. 1 risk factor.

People over age 65 have a 1 in 9 chance of developing the disease, but for people over age 85, that risk increases to 1 in 3, according to Deborah Richman, vice president of education and outreach for the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter. Richman

Richman spoke Feb. 17 at The Wellstead of Rogers to an audience of family members and health professionals in a talk titled “Understanding Dementia: It’s More Than Just Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Richman said one of the most common questions she gets asked is whether dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are the same. They are not.

As she explains, “You can have dementia without Alzheimer’s disease, but you can’t have Alzheimer’s disease without having dementia.”

Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia. She talked about it and other types of dementia.

It’s a growing problem. Deaths related to Alzheimer’s disease have increased 71 percent since 2000, and Richman looks for that number to continue to grow as baby boomers age.

The cause is unknown and there is no cure. Medications can impact the symptoms, but do not slow or stop the progression of the disease, she said. New medications are in clinical trials.

There are 5.4 million diagnosed cases of Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. Less than 1 percent of the cases are genetic.

What can you do to prevent it?

“There’s nothing out there today that has enough evidence for me to say if you do this you will not develop dementia. We’re not there yet,” Richman said.

However, there are four particular areas of research that have suggested possible benefit in prevention or delay of dementia: diet, exercise, using the brain and meaningful social engagement. A positron emission tomography (PET) scan shows a normal brain on the left and an Alzheimer’s disease brain on the right.

Richman said with respect to diet, the Mediterranean diet is being heavily researched. It’s a vegetarian-based diet that does not allow for meat or dairy, she said.

While it’s typically a disease found in older people, there is younger or early-onset Alzheimer’s that occurs in people before the age of 65. Richman said the youngest diagnosed Alzheimer’s case to date is just 27 years old.

Predicting the progression of dementia in a person is difficult, Richman said.

“For some people, it goes very quickly. For some it can be extremely slow,” she said.

Typically, Alzheimer’s disease progresses over three to 20 years.

The diagnosis, she said, is the beginning of what will be a very long journey.

Test your knowledge

1. Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are the same.

2. Age-related changes in the brain are different from changes that could be

more serious.

3. There is no treatment available to impact the course of Alzheimer’s disease,

there is no evidence-based prevention, and the cause remains unknown.

4. Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is not beneficial since there is nothing

you can do about it.

5. Evidence suggests that all types of Alzheimer’s disease are genetic.

6. Fewer than 50 percent of people living with Alzheimer’s disease reported

being told of their diagnosis.

7. Deaths related to Alzheimer’s disease have increased since 2000.

8. Aluminum, Aspartame and silver fillings are linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

9. Women are at greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease as they age. Norman Rockwell Rita Hayworth Ronald Reagan Rosa Parks

10. Of the four people pictured here – Norman Rockwell, Rita Hayworth, Ronald Reagan and Rosa Parks – who did not have Alzheimer’s disease?

Answers:

1. False

2. True

3. True

4. False

5. False

6. True

7. True

8. False

9. True

10.This is a bit of a trick question, as they all had Alzheimer’s disease.

Know the signs of Alzheimer’s

Compare the 10 signs with typical age-related changes.

Signs

1. Memory loss that disrupts daily life.

2. Challenges in planning or solving problems.

3. Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, work or leisure.

4. Confusion with time or place.

5. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships.

6. New problems with words in speaking or writing.

7. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps.

8. Decreased or poor judgment.

9. Withdrawal from work or social activities.

10. Changes in mood or personality.

Typical age-related

1. Sometimes forgetting names or appointments but remembering later.

2. Making occasional errors when balancing a checkbook.

3. Occasional help to use the settings on a microwave or to record a TV show.

4. Confused about the day of the week but recall later.

5. Vision changes (cataracts).

6. Sometimes having trouble finding the right word.

7. Misplacing things from time to time and retracing steps to find them.

8. Making a bad decision once in a while.

9. Sometimes feeling weary of work, family and social obligations.

10. Becoming irritable when a routine is disrupted.

