Elks win first game in section tournament

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys hockey team took to their home ice for the final time during the 2016-17 season on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

They were given the No. 1 seed in their section after they went 21-4 in the regular season, and that high seed meant they had one home game in the section tournament before they would have to travel up north and play in Amsoil Arena. Benton Maass’ second-period goal opened the flood gates for the Elks. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Forest Lake was their opponent after they defeated Cambridge-Isanti 10-1 during a play-in game, but they knew Elk River was going to be a much tougher challenge.

The Elks possess a unique combination of size and speed that makes them a difficult matchup for almost any team, but Forest Lake appeared to be ready to play when the puck dropped. They trailed just 2-1 after the first period of play, despite being out shot 22-6.

“Give their goalie some credit too, he made some nice saves, but definitely would have liked to see some more goals go in there in the first period,” said Elk River head coach Ben Gustafson.

That was how most of the team felt after that opening period, but things would soon change in the second. Benton Maass found the back of the net while on the power play, just over three minutes into the second period, which opened the flood gates.

Max Michaelis, Connor Bizal and Tommy Laabs would all score in the three minutes following Maass’ goal. Nick Perbix then added a short-handed goal late in the period to give the Elks a 7-1 lead during the second intermission. Benny Meyers deflects a puck away from the net; he stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced against Forest Lake. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“I think we got one and just the momentum kind of came all the way over to our side,” Maass said of the success his team had in the second period. “Guys started barring down and putting pucks in the net. That’s what it came down to.”

Forest Lake changed their goalie during the final period of play, but it didn’t do much as the Elks would add on three more goals, winning by a final score of 10-1.

That win sent the Elks to play Grand Rapids in the semifinals of the section tournament, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Elks have not had much luck playing in Amsoil over the years, but the message appears to be the same throughout the locker room, don’t think about it.

“We just keep continuing to focus on us,” Gustafson began. “I said it the hole year, there’s three things we can control – our attitude, our effort and our discipline. We’re going to go up there, do those three things to the best of our ability. This group of guys is a special group. There are 12 seniors in there and they do a great job leading us every day in practice. They’re very focused and they’re a determined group, so we’re excited for the opportunity on Saturday.”