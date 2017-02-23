Athlete of the Week: Morgan Wallmow

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

When people think of gymnastics they often think of grace and beauty. Competitors moving around on a floor to the beat of a song, elegantly moving along a four-inch wide beam, or soaring through the air while swinging from bars.

It’s not too often that they think of violence and pain, but, in reality, that is probably closer to the truth. Senior gymnast Morgan Wallmow wouldn’t let anything stop her from having one of her best performances at her final meet, not even a broken bone in her foot. (Photo by Jared Hines)

Gymnasts put a lot of force on their bodies doing the different skills they perform in a gymnastics meet and if often leads to a number of different injuries. No one knows that better than Rogers High School senior Morgan Wallmow, who suffered a torn ACL during her sophomore season.

It was an injury that caused her to go through physical therapy for nine months and one that made her question whether or not she even wanted to return to the sport she’d been doing since the age of three.

“I did consider stopping after I tore my ACL because I didn’t know if I’d ever be as good as I was before,” Wallmow explained. “I’m really glad I decided to go back in it and show myself I could get back and I ended up better than I was before. I’m really proud of that.”

That wouldn’t be the end of her injuries though. She had to deal with the wear and tear gymnastics has on one’s body during her final two season, the same as all other competitors. But then in the week leading up to the section tournament for her senior season, what would turn out to be the last meet of her gymnastics career, she injured her foot.

She wouldn’t know until after the meet that she actually broke a small bone, all she knew at the time was that it hurt, but she didn’t want to miss out on this opportunity.

“It was (painful). I don’t even know how to explain it, it was bad, but I knew it was most likely my last meet, so I just really wanted to try my best,” the senior gymnast said. “I actually ended up having one of my better meets, so it turned out OK.”

Wallmow would finish 11th at sections in the all around after she scored an 8.425 on the uneven bars, 8.45 on vault, 8.95 on floor and a 9.125 on the balance beam – good enough for ninth place in the event.

She isn’t entirely sure what it was that allowed her to battle through the pain she felt throughout the meet, but gives a lot of credit to those around her.

“I definitely couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates,” the senior captain explained. “They kept telling me to push through it and they knew I could. They kept supporting me, so that helped a lot.”

It’s been a bittersweet feeling for Wallmow after the section meet because she is going to miss all those ties she has built with her coaches and teammates. Knowing she can go to them with any problems she has, and knowing that they will always be there to support her. But, at the same time, she is excited for what the future has in store for her.

She plans to attend the University of Minnesota upon graduation from Rogers High School, where she is hoping to pursue a degree in physical therapy. Something she never even considered until she suffered her own injuries.

“I just want to help people who are in similar situations, and I could relate to people going through similar things,” Wallmow explained. “I guess I haven’t really found anything else I want to do more than that, so it’s kind of what I decided on.”