Rotary Student of the Month: Eldredge balances sports, school

Student: Charlie Eldredge

Parents: Chuck and Jennifer Eldredge

List the activities you have participated in and tell of your proudest accomplishments:

I’ve been playing baseball for over 10 years. I am a current member of the National Honor Society and Leadership Academy. One of my proudest accomplishments is having a GPA higher than 4.0. Charlie Eldredge

What is your favorite class and why? What is your favorite subject?

My favorite class/subject is math because numbers come pretty easy for me. I enjoy the challenge of math and like that there’s usually more than one way to solve a problem.

What are your future plans?

I know I will go to college but haven’t decided where or what I will study. I will likely go into a field that has something to do with math or science. I would love to continue playing baseball in college if I have the opportunity.

What are your hobbies and/or personal interests?

One of my favorite things to do is play baseball. Whether it’s playing whiffle ball in the backyard or traveling around the country for tournaments, it’s something that is always fun for me. I also enjoy hunting and fishing.

Tell of a memorable experience that relates to school, personal interests or a hobby:

One of my favorite memories was traveling to Cooperstown, New York, to play baseball for a week and touring the National Baseball Hall of Fame. It was a really great experience.

How do you demonstrate leadership?

I would say that I try to lead by example. In school, I’m very focused. I work hard to meet my deadlines, I get good grades and I help others out when I can. In sports, I’m always at practice on time, I show respect to my coaches and teammates, and I am constantly working hard to get better.

How do you approach academics to achieve success?

A big part of my success in school is time management. Balancing school, sports, friends, and my job takes a lot of work, but in the end, school always has to come first. Putting school first is not always the easy or fun choice, but it’s a big reason why I am successful.

What special projects have you done, in or out of school?

As a member of NHS, I have the opportunity to volunteer in many different ways. I have volunteered at the CAER food shelf, Feed My Starving Children and have spent many hours volunteering for Elk River Youth Baseball.