Our loved one Richard Joseph Jochum has gone home to be with the Lord. Richard passed away, February 22, 2017.

Dick is survived by his wife, Janyce of 54 years; sons, Mark, Randy, Troy (Lori); six grandchildren, William, Krista (Ben), Matthew, Kayla (Ty), Paige and Samantha; one great-grandchild, Bradley.

Dick loved the great outdoors and watching the animals. He enjoyed being part of the Golden Age community. Dick loved spending time with his family, playing cards and visiting with friends and neighbors. His family and friends will always remember his great laugh and his love for life and family.

Gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, February 26, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St, Elk River. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.