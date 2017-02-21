Royals win 12 in a row, share of conference title

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

As Rogers was taking care of business at home against Brainerd in a 67-47 victory over Brainerd, a game was coming down to the wire just 16 short miles away.

The Buffalo Bison, a team with just five wins on the season, were beating Big Lake, the team on the heels of the Royals in the Mississippi 8 Conference. Behind a huge 33-point performance by senior forward Andrew Johnson, the Bison upset the Hornets, giving them their third conference loss. Matt Carik makes an off-balanced jump shot in the second half, he would finish with 12 points. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The Royals players were still on the floor when the Bison won their game, not knowing that although Rogers was playing in a non-conference game, they had just secured at least a share of the conference title. The team shook hands with the Warriors and headed to the locker room to await head coach Joe Belka’s post-game speech. He was given the good news, excited that he would be able to share that with the team just minutes later.

“The kids will be jumping up and down about it when I tell them in the locker room because that was a goal,” Belka said after the game. “We graduated some really important kids last year and I think there was a lot of people who didn’t give this team a chance. They are a great group of kids who work extremely hard.”

The Royals started the game off soundly on both ends of the floor, playing in a full-court press while hitting some outside shots early. Jordan Belka, Mitch Spilles, and Tanner Palm all hit early three-point baskets from the left corner, but the Royals went cold from the outside after that, allowing the Warriors to stay in the game. At halftime, the Royals’ lead was just eight, and although the team had allowed just 23 points on defense, Rogers struggled to get anything going on offense after a quick start.

“On offense, we were settling for too many jump shots in the first half,” Joe Belka said. “We had taken 16 two-pointers and 14 three-pointers and we felt that in the second half we had to do a better job of attacking the basket and getting paint touches. In the second half, we did that. We rebounded and we forced a lot of turnovers. We got the ball inside and worked it in and out and I think that was the difference in the game.” Collin Franz calls for the ball in the first half of the Royals 67-47 win over Brainerd. (Photo by Jared Hines)

Spilles led the Royals in scoring with 20 points to go along with three assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Jordan Belka filled up the score sheet in the victory, scoring 15 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals. Matt Carik scored 12 points and added eight assists, six rebounds, and three steals as the three accounted for 47 of the team’s 67 points.

Rogers (19-3 overall) is now 10-0 in the conference and have at least a share of the conference title after winning the Mississippi 8 in 2015-16. The Royals need just one conference win to claim the conference as their own and if they succeed, it would be the first time in school history the team won back-to-back conference titles.

“It’s definitely something really cool for the program and something that has never been done before,” Collin Franz said after the game.

The Royals finish off their non-conference schedule in a Feb. 21 game against Wayzata before having three opportunities to clinch the conference outright. The Royals finish the conference schedule with games against STMA, Monticello, and Buffalo, all teams they have beat this season by 19 points of more.

“I know they don’t want a share,” Joe Belka said. “They are going to be a little bit selfish because they want it all to themselves.”

Franz agreed with his coach after the game, saying that while sharing the conference is great, that this team has bigger plans.

“For us, it’s just another stepping stone and one of our goals for the season,” He said. “Out next goal is a section championship.”