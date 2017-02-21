Royals gymnastics finishes 4th in sections

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Reporter

As Lauren Krall stood on the podium with her fifth place medal around her neck for her uneven bars performance, she started reminiscing about her sophomore season, a part of the Rogers gymnastics team that was one for the books. She recalls her favorite memory that happened just a week prior.

“My favorite memory from the season is senior night when I took first, (Katelyn) Hagel took second and Morgan (Wallmow) took third in all-around in our conference meet against Princeton,” Krall said. “They’re my best friends and it was great to be able to share that moment with them.” Lauren Krall finishes her floor routine. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The Rogers gymnastics team took fourth place in Section 5AA tournament, held on Feb. 16 at Champlin Park High School. While the team has always competed in section independently (even when part of ERZ gymnastics), this year was different. The core group of gymnasts has been together all season, cheering each other on the beam, the vault, the bars and the floor as individual and team scores continued to improve all season.

“It was kind of bittersweet competing and knowing those were my last routines,” senior captain Morgan Wallmow said. “I’ve been in this sport for so long that it will definitely be weird not doing it anymore. It was a great meet for me to end my career on, knowing that I did the best that I could.”

Wallmow was battling an ankle injury that could have kept her out of her last high school competition, but she fought through, scoring 9.125 on the beam, and 8.95 on the floor. She also scored an 8.45 on the vault and 8.425 on the uneven bars, her last event of the night.

Morgan Wallmow competes in the uneven bars. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“I have been through a lot when it comes to injuries so finally being able to compete all around this year meant so much to me,” Wallmow said, thinking back to her ACL injury a couple years back that kept her away from the sport she so desperately loves. “I know for a fact that without my teammates and coaches, especially Jenny (Vargas), I wouldn’t have been able to come back from the injures I’ve had. They continue to pick me up when I’m hurting and push me to be better. I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Krall’s fifth-place finish in uneven bars was just one spot away from the Minnesota state tournament in which the top-four gymnasts from each event advance. The Royals team also had other great performances on Thursday night, including Katelyn Hagel taking sixth place in vault while Krall took ninth place. In beam, Wallmow took ninth place, while Hagel also took ninth place in floor. Two Royals finished in the top-ten in the all-around competition as well. Hagel finished in eighth place, while Krall finished in ninth place. Eighth grader Chaney Neu of Champlin Park won the all-around for Section 5AA.

The Royals lose two seniors in Wallmow and Karlie Hall, who both plan on coming back and watching their younger teammates compete next season. As for their future, Hall plans to attend the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, while Wallmow will be attending the University of Minnesota. Katelyn Hagel celebrates after her vault routine during the Section 5AA tournament. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“I think the whole team is really going to miss the seniors but it’s really hard for me because I grew up with these girls,” Krall said. “I was on a team with them at Gleason’s when I first started gymnastics. They’re so positive and supportive and they’ve been amazing captains and great role models for the Rogers team.”

The Royals team looks to return seven juniors and four sophomores to next year’s team as they continue to build as a program as well as individually. The Royals also have six freshmen, one eighth grader, and two seventh graders that will continue to learn from the upperclassman and develop into better gymnasts under Vargas and the rest of the coaching staff.

“I can’t wait to come back and see the team continue to do great things and keep improving,” Wallmow said. Everyone puts in so much effort so I can’t wait to see it pay off for them. I’m so grateful for everything this program has brought me, especially the people I’ve met through it, and I just hope that everyone can get the same positive experience that I got out of it.”