Rogers falls to STMA in semifinals

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

With two matches left in the Royals quarterfinal matchup against Osseo, the team needed their two heavyweights—Travis Sinclair and Tommy Andersen—to push the team to an opening round victory against the Orioles. Not only were the Royals trying to advance in the Section 5AAA tournament, they were also trying to avenge a 39-27 loss to Osseo from earlier this season.

As Sinclair stepped out on the mat against Osseo’s Jared Ceballos, the score was tied 27-27. The two didn’t wrestle each other in the first meeting between the two teams, so neither wrestler knew what to expect from the other. Lee Santiago-Martinez battles with No. 1 ranked wrestler Patrick McKee of St. Michael-Albertville. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“One of the best duals of the season for us,” head coach Chris Donnay said. “Overall just a very fun match.”

Sinclair got the best of Ceballos, earning a win by fall 3:05 into the match at 220-pounds. The Royals sideline went crazy as they knew they were now just one match away from advancing as the No. 5 seed over No. 4 Osseo. All Andersen had to do was not get pinned and the Royals would have advance to the semifinals against No. 1 seed St. Michael-Albertville.

“We don’t match up well against Osseo,” Donnay said. “I was a little worried but the team came through and wrestled really well as a team.”

Bret Wilson earned career win No. 129 over the weekend. He is six wins away from No. 2 on Rogers all-time wins list. (Photo by Jared Hines)

Andersen’s match against Brent Tekautz didn’t last long, as Andersen got Tekautz on his back and pinned him in the first period giving the Royals the victory. The final score was 39-27, the same score that Oseeo beat Rogers by on Jan. 5. The Royals knew their next challenge—the Knights—would be much more difficult.

The Knights defeated the Royals 58-4 in the Section 5AAA semifinal round, en route to yet another trip to the Minnesota State High School League state tournament as a team. Bret Wilson earned the lone points for the Royals in the match with a major decision against Dylan Hanson of STMA. The Knights are heading to the state tournament as a team for the 19th straight season after defeating No. 6 seed Buffalo 66-9 in the finals.

While the Royals season as a team is complete, individuals from the team will fight to make their way down to the Xcel Center at next week’s individual section tournament. The top two finishers from each weight class will represent Section 5AAA at the state tournament, held on March 2-5. The section tournament will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School.