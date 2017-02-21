Paul Martin Vasseur

Paul Vasseur, age 62, of Otsego, MN, died on a “lazy Sunday” afternoon at his home with his wife by his side on February 19, 2017.

Someone once described him as a “burnt marshmallow”, tough and hard on the outside, but warm and soft on the inside. Whenever someone needed help, he would drop everything. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and most recently, working on his four-wheeler. He always needed a project and could be found most days in his garage.

He is survived by his wife, Patty; daughters, Christina, Heidi, and Rachel; siblings, Janet (Judith) Wes-Lee, Steve, Elouise Carlson, Tom (Cheryl), Doug (Suzy), Rose (Jim) Berg, Mary (John) Peterson, Verna Vasseur Ginter, Larry, Lena (Charlie) Anderson, Mike (Edie), Linda (Terry) Lemke, Ann (Kevin) Deziel, Evelyn (Barry) Wahl, and David; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dan and Shirley Imholte; sister-in-law, Linda (Pat) McComb and brother-in-law, Tim (Jane) Imholte; his family at Hassan Sand and Gravel, and other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, Joseph, brother, Vernie, and parents, Lawrence and Marie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 24, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All at Saint Andrew’s Catholic Church, 566 – 4th St NW, Elk River, MN 55330.

Arrangements by Dare’s Funeral Home in Elk River, MN, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.