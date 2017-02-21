Otsego neighborhoods to get possible overlays

by Eric Oslund

Staff Reporter

The Otsego City Council unanimously approved plans and specifications on Feb. 13 for the 2017 street renewal project consisting of patching and overlay of the streets within Wokson Hills and Autumn Woods.

The council vote authorized advertisement for bids.

The estimated cost of this project is listed at $205,373, half of which would be paid for with money from the city’s pavement management fund. The benefiting property owners will be assessed about $1,711 apiece to cover the other half.

Every household will pay the same amount regardless of lot size or other parameters. It's estimated each benefiting property owner will have to pay about $17 a month when looking over 10 years at a 3.5 percent interest rate.

There is one property that is an exception to this, and it is a 40-acre plot that is currently being farmed. While the primary access to the farm appears to be elsewhere, it does have access to Autumn Woods and will be assessed for the equivalent of two lots.

The streets in Autumn Woods and Wokson Hills are the two remaining areas in Otsego that were originally paved in the 1980s and have yet to receive an overlay. The pavement has been experiencing cracking because of its age and appears to be nearing the end of its usefulness, unless something is done.

Both roadways were evaluated earlier and given a pavement condition index rating. Autumn Woods received a rating of 57, and Wokson Hills a rating of 51, both of which are well below the average in the city.

“The conditions of the streets within Wokson Hills and Autumn Woods have deteriorated to a point that an overlay is recommended,” City Engineer Ronald Wagner stated in a feasibility report. “The amount of crack filling and patching necessary is increasing and becoming substantial. If the streets are not overlayed soon, the condition of the existing pavement will be too poor to overlay and a full-depth reclaim would be necessary.”

Wagner believes that the overlay would last about 15 years and that construction could start as soon as late May and would then take about three or four weeks to complete.