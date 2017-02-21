Late winter, early spring best time to prune trees and shrubs

(Editor’s note: Beth Berlin is an educator with the University of Minnesota Extension office.)

by Beth Berlin

Special to the Star News

This winter has been a swing of temperatures, with everything from well below zero to unseasonably warm weather.

Now that February is here, it is time to consider pruning trees and shrubs. An old rule of thumb was to prune in winter while the plant was dormant, but for best results we need to be a bit more specific than that. When to prune depends on the species, but for most, late winter into early spring is the best time to prune.

Pruning near the end of the dormant season has several advantages, including:

•A limited time remaining before the tree or shrub will begin its spring growth and healing process.

•Avoiding certain disease and pests.

•Providing easier sight and access without deciduous foliage.

Oak wilt can be a devastating disease and continues to spread throughout Minnesota, and therefore oak trees should not be pruned during April, May or June. If an oak tree is damaged or wounded during this time period, it is best to mask the cut with a wound dressing material to help minimize the attraction of pests that may spread the disease.

Fruit trees such as apples, crabapples, mountain ash, hawthorns and cotoneaster shrubs should be pruned in February through early April. This reduces the chance of the bacterial disease fire blight and infection from occurring. Pruning in fall or early winter may cause drying out and die-back at the pruning sites.

In regard to pruning shrubs, up to one-third of the oldest, damaged, thickest stems or trunks should be pruned right slightly above the ground. This technique will revitalize the plant and encourage new growth from the roots.

Remember that late winter and early spring is the best time to prune many of your trees and shrubs. Do your research, have the proper tools and be careful. For more information on pruning, visit www.extension.umn.edu/garden and search for “pruning.”