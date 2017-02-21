Elks/Thunder gymnastics separate at sections

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk river and Zimmerman high schools come together to form one gymnastics team for a majority of the season, but the girls must split off into their selective schools once the regular season ends and the section tournament rolls around.

Two different days, two different locations, two different teams. It is not an ideal situation, but the program has so much depth on it this season that it gave a number of girls, who usually compete on JV, the opportunity to compete on varsity – without the overall score really being affected.

Also, it’s always nice for the Zimmerman girls to put on their blue colors and represent their own school, versus the red and black they usually wear throughout the season.

Elk River:

The Elks were the first of the two halves to compete in their section tournament, as they made the trip up to Bemidji on Friday, Feb. 17. They are the more experienced of the two groups as they have all four of the team’s seniors and four juniors to work with, but also had plenty of talented youth to help them.

They ended up placing seventh in the 8AA section meet with a total score of 132.225.

Junior competitor Olivia Hansen, referred to as O-Ha by her teammates, is always one of the most upbeat girls out on the floor. She is constantly smiling, laughing and cheering on her teammates, but this competition was her time to shine – leading the Elks and placing ninth in the all around with a 33.6759.

“Olivia Hansen had one of the best all around scores she’s had all season,” head coach Jennifer Bartlett began. “She stuck her tuck tsuk (on vault) and she got an 8.925, so that’s her highest of the season there. She got her high on bars with a 7.65, best beam score of the year with an 8.575, and then got an 8.525 on floor. So she led us on floor and beam as well as vault, so she had a fantastic day.”

Other highlights from the meet were Belinda Beaver and Mary McAlpine sticking their beam routines, along with Hansen, and scoring a 7.9 and 8.375, respectively. Katelyn Sampson threw her vault for a 9.1, which was near perfection since it maxes out at 9.2, and Lexi Milless, who is just an eighth grader, finished 15th in the all around.

“Did not have her best day, but she’s an eighth grader and we have four more years to take this section by storm,” Bartlett said of Milless. “She is a very driven competitor and she now knows a little more about how this section works and how we’re going to come back and dominate. She’s been a blessing to have on the team.”

It’s sad for Bartlett to see the four seniors – McAlpine, Allissa George, Kaytlin Krivich and Emily Holmquist – leave after this season, but she knows her upcoming juniors will do a great job leading this team in the future.

Zimmerman:

The Zimmerman Thunder is the definition of an up-and-coming team. Their oldest competitor is Makayla Dollanksy, who is just a sophomore, and after her they have four ninth graders, four eighth graders and a seventh grader.

Despite all their youth, though, they were still able to be very competitive in a deep conference. Emily Dalrymple leads the Zimmerman onto the the floor for sections, while they all wear their Elk River jackets. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“We were the youngest team there,” Bartlett began. “The only team that didn’t have a senior or a junior, so the possibilities of this group dominating in this section and actually having a chance for state is quite awesome for the next few years.”

Even the opposing coaches were amazed by some of the skills the girls already possessed, despite their young age.

The Thunder ended up taking seventh with a 130.15 in the 7A section tournament in Big Lake on Saturday, Feb. 18. And while no one girl stood out over the course of the meet, everyone seemed to have their own shining moments.

Miranda Schweiger, an eighth grader, led the team on the vault with an 8.425; Emily Dalrymple led the team on bars with an 8.05; Dollansky stuck her beam routine to lead the Thunder with an 8.85; and Schweiger (8.87), Jordana Rost (8.8) and Dalrymple (8.75) led the team on the floor. Haley Donley overcomes a fall on the vault and gets the second highest team score on bars, 7.525. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

But one of the most defining moments of the Thunder’s meet, a moment that showed the maturity of this team and just how far they could end up going in the future, came from Haley Donley, a freshman.

She blanked out on her second vault attempt, and was clearly devastated by it afterwards. But she was able to move on from it and come out strong in the team’s next events, scoring a 7.525 on the bars and an 8.05 on beam.

“Haley Donley did a great job for us after what we call a blank out on vault. She did not get hurt, but she did not land her tsuk on her feet. She landed hands then feet, but then competed bars and beam for us,” Bartlett said. “Had her best beam score of the year, even with a fall. So I was very impressed with her, only being a ninth grader, the maturity to come back and overcome that fall on vault.”

It was an interesting season for this gymnastics program as it was the first year that the Rogers were not among them, as they formed their own Royals team. It was the first year Bartlett retook the head coaching job, and they just had to work through the growing pains of a very youthful group of kids.

Despite all of that though, the program – kids from both of the schools – showed clear growth throughout the season and Bartlett cannot wait to see what the future has in store for them.