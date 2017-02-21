Elks win NWSC title on senior night

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls basketball team held their senior night on Friday, Feb. 17, to honor what head coach Jeremy Digiovanni called a “special” group of girls.

Ava Kramer, Kelsie Cox, Sidney Wentland, Danielle Lachmiller, Gabi Haack and Hayley Ackermann make up the 2017 class of seniors on the team and everyone who has watched them play know that they won’t see another group like this in quite some time. Elk river seniors from left to right: Hayley Ackermann, Ava Kramer, Daniele Lachmiller, Sidney Wentland, Kelsie Cox and Gabi Haack listen on as their childhood coach reminisces about the group. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“It’s rare to have a group of kids be together this long through their senior year, at the varsity level. Sid and Gabi started as freshmen on varsity and by their sophomore years Ava and Kelsie were joining them. Danielle was playing meaningful minutes last year and Hayley Ackerman’s been apart of our team for four years,” Digiovanni said. “They’re going to be a group, you’re not going to see a collection of kids come through the system quite like that ever again. We have other good groups coming up through the younger ages, but for one class to accomplish the things they have and the way they have from the time they were ninth graders playing in a big school conference, and doing the things they have done over the last four years, that doesn’t happen too often.”

While senior night is always special to begin with, this one had the opportunity to be even more meaningful for those involved. The Elks were hosting Centennial in their final regular season home game and had the opportunity to clinch the Northwest Suburban Conference title for the third straight year.

It would not be an easy feat to accomplish, though. All year long, the Elks have been blowing teams out, but Centennial was one of the few who gave them fits.

The teams first met back on Jan. 12, in Centennial, and the Elks were able to come away with a 61-57 win, but it took a 28-point performance from Haack and a 15-point performance from Kramer for them to do so. Gabi Haack led the Elks in scoring over Centennial on senior night with 18 points. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Centennial was surely looking for revenge and wanting to be the first team to defeat the Elks this season, and they were looking to use their size to spoil the special night. The Elks are a smaller team, and really seemed to struggle with the size of Centennial all night, but it was even more evident in the first half as Wentland, Kramer and Lachmiller all found themselves on the bench in foul trouble.

“They were relentless on the offensive boards and we didn’t do a great job boxing out. They were able to get some second-chance points,” Digiovanni said of Centennial.

“We were not very sound fundamentally with some of our positioning and got caught in some bad spots, and it’s the reason we got some fouls.”

The Elks went into halftime with a 29-26 lead, knowing that things weren’t going to get any easier for them once play resumed.

The home team settled down a little in the second half and were able to build themselves a lead of eight points with about three minutes remaining. It was looking as though they would be able to earn that conference title with ease, but Centennial had other plans in mind. They only had two or three fouls in the second half at that point in time, so they could foul the Elks and force them to inbound the ball, instead of sending them to the line.

A strategic which really seemed to get in the Elks’ heads.

“They made us inbound the ball repeatedly before they put us on the line, and that, I think, took away any momentum we had offensively,” Digiovanni said. “Just the constant stoppages in play. So we didn’t convert a couple of possessions, we didn’t make all our free throws and they came down and hit some really big shots.”

Centennial was able to mount a comeback, which left the two teams tied 60-60 at the end of regulation, which meant this game was heading to overtime. Kelsie Cox scored nine points against Centennial on senior night, but her presence on defense was a big reason why they won. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

At first, the head coach was a little worried about how his girls would be handling a situation like this, where they blew a lead late in the game and all the momentum seemed to belong to their opponents. But when he got to the huddle he saw that this special group of seniors had taken action.

“We got into the huddle before overtime and I just said, ‘Hey, girls, we’ve been here before,’” Digiovanni began. “And they acknowledged it. They said, ‘Yes. We’re good. We’re fine, let’s just play.’”

The Elks were able to outscore Centennial 8-6 in overtime, which secured their 68-66 victory; improving them to 24-0 on the season and securing their third straight NWSC title.

It wasn’t a pretty game, nor an easy one for the Elks, but games like these will surely pay off later in the season when they go up against some of the best teams the state has to offer.

“Games like tonight are good for us,” Digiovanni began. “We’re going to see a lot of good teams and we need to be able to respond to a variety of situations. We’ve had some good tight games and the pressure of an overtime game is good for our kids to experience because we’ve had a lot of games go the other way where the game was decided early, and that’s not how it’s going to be in the post season.”