Elk River falls to St. Francis at team sections

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River wrestling program has had an up and down season. They seem to excel at individual tournaments, but struggle at team ones, which is why they knew going into last weekend’s section tournament that it may not go their way. Lafayette Bade was able to come out on top in a tightly-contested match and is one of multiple Elks with an opportunity to make it to state as an individual. (Photo by Brad O’Neil)

The team portion of the 7AAA wrestling section tournament took place in Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 17, where the Elks were given the seven seed. They went up against the second seed St. Francis in the quarterfinals and met a quick end, falling 49-19.

It was a bit of a lopsided score, but there were multiple Elks who had good showings against a very tough St. Francis team. Colton Pool accepted a forfeit at 106 pounds, Sam Gibas pinned his opponent at 160, Casey Schilz won by a major decision at 220 pounds and Lafayette Bade won a close match at 285 against a kid he had both beaten and lost to earlier this season.

Those have been some of their better wrestlers all season, but there were others who had good showings as well, despite taking a loss. Casey Schilz (top) continues to be a leader for the Elk River wrestling program, recording a major decision against St. Francis. (Photo by Brad O’Neil)

“Carter Otto wrestled a very good match at 126, A.J. Nordenstrom lost an overtime match at 170, but I felt like the guys battled in every position,” head coach Bryan Kulm said. “They didn’t bow down and just hand it to anybody. They had to work for every point they got and that was kind of our goal going in.”

Now, the Elks will be preparing for the individual portion of the section tournament, which takes place Friday – Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25. Gibas and Schilz are two wrestlers that Kulm feels have good shots to make it to the state tournament, but also has confidence in a number of his other wrestlers.

Pool and Bade could both make a run, but he also throughout Brandon Kidd as a wrestler that could make some noise.

“Should have pretty good luck there I’d think,” Kulm said of the approaching tournament. “Sam should have a good tournament, and Casey. There always seems to be somebody sneak in that nobody was expecting, so hopefully that happens for us.”