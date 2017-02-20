Tour of Champions fuels future Elks

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Nov. 26, 2016 – that’s the day that the Elk River football team made history by going undefeated and defeating Spring Lake Park in the state championship by a score of 42-14.

It was the first time that a football team from Elk River had won a state title since the sport was first introduced to the school 125 years prior. Now, nearly three months later, the team is still getting recognized for the great season they had. Head coach Steve Hamilton (right) is presented a banner for the honor they received by Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Jason Lund (left). (Photo by Eric Oslund)

MaxPreps, the online high school sports leader and CBSSports.com site, named the Elks team from this past season the 51st ranked team in the United States, out of about 16,000. Elk River was chosen as one of the stops on the Tour of Champions, which is put on by MaxPreps and the Army National Guard.

The site’s computer rankings are used to determine a team’s rank for the Tour of Champions. The system utilizes the number of game results stored in their database. More often than not, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, but the system also takes into account a team’s quality of wins, margin of victory and strength of schedule. Playoff games are weighted 2.1 times a regular season game.

“I just think that it really shows these guys what a special year they had,” said head coach Steve Hamilton after receiving the honor at Friday’s pep fest. “We might win more championships, and we plan on trying to win more championships, but I don’t know if we’ll have a year like this year. With so many running clocks and even in the state finals. It’s a special group and they deserve everything they get.”

Hamilton was presented with a trophy commemorating this honor, as well as a banner. He then handed the trophy off to Noah Weege, who lifted it above his head and brought it back to his fellow seniors to celebrate.

But everyone knows it’s now time to look towards the future of this program. They have gotten the school’s first state championship out of the way, which means the pressure is off – according to the team’s head coach. That doesn’t mean they aren’t looking for more, though, as the next group of players are ready to step up and appear to be as hungry as ever.

“We had individual meetings with all the kids and they all expect to be there again next year, and that’s what we’re working for,” Hamilton said. “It’s been the easiest offseason I’ve had so far because everybody’s really excited, and everybody’s showing up and working. We’re going to give it a shot for sure.”