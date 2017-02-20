Royals end regular season on cold streak

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

The regular season boys hockey matchup between rival schools St. Michael-Albertville and Rogers at the end of the season usually has a lot at stake. In years past, the matchup has decided conference championships, section seedings, and maybe most importantly, bragging rights.

This year’s matchup however, all three of those things were essentially set before the puck dropped in the regular season finale. Rogers’ Jordan Fischer scored the lone Royal goal in the first period during their 4-1 loss to St. Michael Thursday night. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

The Knights defeated the Royals 4-1 on Feb. 16, sweeping the season series and continuing their five-game win streak into the section 8AA tournament. The Knights had already clinched a Mississippi 8 conference championship five days prior in a 4-1 win over Buffalo and the bragging rights belonged to the Knights as well, especially after the team’s third-period comeback in the Jan. 5 matchup. Although seeds for the 8AA tournament wouldn’t be determined until the day after the game, the seeds were essentially set as well.

The game was scoreless for the first 7:20 of the game before STMA’s Adam Flammang scored a goal with an assist from Luc Laylin. Flammang, a freshman, provided a spark for the Knights as the regular season closed out, scoring six goals in the team’s last four games. He has 13 goals this season for the Knights.

Just 1:25 later, Royals leading scorer Jordan Fischer scored his 24th goal of the season, netting a power-play goal from Justin Grudem and Jake Moss that got past Knights goalie Kyle Hayden. It would be Hayden’s only mistake of the night as he stopped the other 17 shots that came his way in win No. 18 on the season for the senior.

Nearing the end of the first period, Nick Putnam scored the eventual game-winning goal and teammate Blake Spetz added a goal 23 seconds into the second period to give the Knights a little insurance. Putnam added his second goal with six minutes left in the second period en route to the Knights outshooting the Royals 41-18 in the victory. Mitchell Becker tries to stuff the puck past St. Michael goalie Kyle Hayden in the third period. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

The Royals ended the regular season on a cold streak, tying Monticello and losing to section rivals St. Cloud and St. Michael-Albertville over the course of the last week. The Royals finished the regular season 13-11-1.

Playing in 8AA, one of the toughest sections in the state, the Royals’ winning record still puts them at the No. 8 seed of the section, forcing them to take on top-seeded Moorhead in the opening round of the section tournament. The Spuds are 18-3-3 this season, and have home ice advantage through the first couple rounds of the tournament. The Knights (19-4-2) earned the No. 2 seed, playing a home game on Feb. 21 against St. Cloud (15-7-2) to open postseason play.

“We are going to have to get pucks deep and limit their odd man rushes,” Fischer said about the Spuds. “They have skilled forwards and a good goalie so play the body and get shots on net.”

Every quarterfinal matchup is section 8AA is set for Feb. 21 with the higher seeds earning the home game. The Royals game against the Spuds is set for 7 p.m. but might be moved up to 6 p.m. because of the length of travel on a school night. The decision is set to be finalized in the upcoming days.

The full seeds/matchups for section 8AA can be found here: http://www.mshsl.org/mshsl/showbrackets.asp?tournid=512