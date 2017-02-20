Perbix named 2017 Mr. Hockey finalist

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

10 senior boys hockey players were announced as the 2017 Mr. Hockey finalists on Thursday, Feb. 16. One of those finalists was Elk River’s own Nick Perbix – a senior defenseman and captain on the Elks.

He was informed by his head coach Ben Gustafson of the nomination during Monday’s practice before the official announcement. He said that he was excited upon hearing the news and it certainly made practice a whole lot more enjoyable. Nick Perbix looks to become the third Elk to win the Mr. Hockey award. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

“I always kind of knew what it was, but I never really thought about it until high school hockey started, especially going into this year,” Perbix said of the Mr. Hockey award. “It was a goal of mine, an individual goal, to be at least a finalist for it. So it’s pretty cool for me that I accomplished it.”

The Elks have a history with this reward as Paul Martin was named Mr. Hockey in 2000 and Jake Jaremko in 2015.

Perbix had the opportunity to play with Jaremko during his freshman and sophomore seasons, which he said was an honor. Now, he is just hoping to get the opportunity to join the select group of individuals to earn the title of Mr. Hockey, but he knows there are nine other players who are all as deserving as he.

“There’s a lot of good players, Casey Mittelstadt especially,” Perbix began. “He’s probably the most expected to win, but I guess it’d be pretty cool if I did.”

The official winner of the reward will be announced at a banquet on March 12. It’s a moment he is looking forward to, but he is focused on other things before that time comes. Most importantly, winning a state championship.

His team’s first step in doing that will be Tuesday, Feb. 20, when the Elks host Forest lake in their first game of the section tournament. If they win that they will then have to play in two games up at Amsoil Arena in hopes of making it to state.

“It will be the last official home game for us ever as seniors, so it will be pretty special,” Perbix said of Tuesday’s matchup. “At the same time because it’s the last time playing at Elk River as an Elk.”