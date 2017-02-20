Janice Clara Weber

Janice Weber, age 72, of Zimmerman, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Fairview Northland Hospital.

During her life, she coached her sons' basketball and baseball teams, never missing a game; drove school bus for 15 years; was an EMT on the ambulance crew; sold pull-tabs at the Ponderosa and Zimmerman Bowl. One of the things of which she was most proud was being a foster parent to teenage boys for 20+ years. She shared her home and heart with 300 + boys. She was a 45-year resident of Zimmerman.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose “Hank” and Florence, and step-dad, Ernie.

She is survived by her sons and their families, Mitch (Julie) Weber, Zimmerman; Mike (Donna) Weber, Coon Rapids; grandsons, Mitchell, Blake, Joshua Jensen, Travis Jensen; brother, Russ (Cheryl) Wedl, Cambridge; sister, LeeAnn (Howie) Monserud, Coon Rapids; nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fairview Northland Hospital and Clinics for the compassion and excellent care received.

A Celebration of Jan's life will be held from 1:00-4:00p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street Northwest, Elk River.

