Elaine Marie LeFebvre, age 88, of Pine River, MN, formerly Elk River, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Good Samaritan Society, Pine River, on February 18, 2017.

She was born on June 25, 1928, to Leonard and Rosalie (Siegle) Eiden in Cologne, MN.

Elaine worked at the Pine River Clinic for 32 years. She loved flowers, gardening, playing cards, cribbage, dominoes, and spending time with friends and family. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sister, Betty LeFebvre; brother, Richard Eiden; brother-in-law, Al LeFebvre; sister-in-law, Lila Eiden; sister-in-law, Mary Eiden; and granddaughter, Elly Rose Lundrigan.

Elaine is survived by her children: Renee’ (Tom) Walters, Cheryl (Ted) Lundrigan, Brad (Violet) LeFebvre, Pam (Mark) Wolf, Colette (Ben) Macbeth, Todd (Barb) LeFebvre and Camille (Brian) Johnsen; brother, Jim Eiden; 18 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

There will be a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and Memorial Mass following at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pine River. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.