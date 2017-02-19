Winner keeps medallion all in the family

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Jeremy Smith found the 2017 Shiver Elk River medallion this year, keeping the prize all in the family. L to R: Ronald Metzger, Jeremy Smith, Jacob Folkeringa

His cousin, Jacob Folkeringa, found the medallion during the inaugural hunt last year.

Smith, of Ramsey, is a 2015 graduate of Elk River High School and a sophomore at St. Cloud State University, where he is studying mechanical engineering. He found the medallion Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, after the fifth clue and hint were released. The medallion was located in Highlands Park, a neighborhood park in the Deerfield-Hillside subdivision in Elk River. Ironically, Folkeringa’s backyard overlooks the park.

Smith searched for the medallion with Folkeringa and their grandfather, Ronald Metzger. Smith said Folkeringa was instrumental in deciphering the clues.

“It was a group effort, but he figured out most of it,” Smith said. Submitted photo

Ava Elstad was the winner of the second chance medallion contest. Her photo by the medallion site was picked in a drawing.

Smith won a $500 prize for finding the medallion and said he will throw a family party catered by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Folkeringa treated his family to a similar feast with his prize money last year.

Ava Elstad, 5, of Elk River, was the winner of the second chance medallion contest.

A photo of her at the medallion site was sent to the Star News and picked in a drawing. She won $100.

Her dad, Jay, said Ava already has plans for the prize money.

“She wants to get a puppy,” he said.

First National Bank of Elk River and the Star News co-sponsored the medallion hunt as a prelude to the seventh annual Shiver Elk River event.