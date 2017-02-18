Public Notices – CERTIFICATE OF DISSOLUTION

Minn.Stat. 518.148

State of Minnesota

Sherburne County

District Court

Tenth Judicial District

Court File No.: 71-FA-16-507

Case Type:

Dissolution with Children

In Re the Marriage of:

Kristine Ryan Kane

Petitioner

Todd Sharkey Kane

Respondent

1. Petitioners name is:

Kristine Ryan Kane

2. Petitioners prior name(s) or other name(s) are:

Krissy Ryan Kane

3. Respondents name is:

Todd Sharkey Kane

4. Respondents prior name(s) or other name(s) are:

Todd Christopher Sharkey

5. The marriage of Petitioner and Respondent is dissolved. The date of the Judgment and Decree is:

January 20, 2017

6. Name changes granted in the Judgment and Decree:

None

This Certificate of Dissolution is conclusive evidence of the facts recited herein.

The full order is on file with the Sherburne County District Court and can be accessed there.

Dated: January 30, 2017

By: /s/ Mary Yunker

Judge of District Court

Published in the

Star News

February 18, 2017

652962