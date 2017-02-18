Public Notices – CERTIFICATE OF DISSOLUTION

Minn.Stat. 518.148
State of Minnesota
Sherburne County
District Court
Tenth Judicial District
Court File No.: 71-FA-16-507
Case Type:
Dissolution with Children
In Re the Marriage of:
Kristine Ryan Kane
Petitioner
Todd Sharkey Kane
Respondent
1. Petitioners name is:
Kristine Ryan Kane
2. Petitioners prior name(s) or other name(s) are:
Krissy Ryan Kane
3. Respondents name is:
Todd Sharkey Kane
4. Respondents prior name(s) or other name(s) are:
Todd Christopher Sharkey
5. The marriage of Petitioner and Respondent is dissolved. The date of the Judgment and Decree is:
January 20, 2017
6. Name changes granted in the Judgment and Decree:
None
This Certificate of Dissolution is conclusive evidence of the facts recited herein.
The full order is on file with the Sherburne County District Court and can be accessed there.
Dated: January 30, 2017
By: /s/ Mary Yunker
Judge of District Court
Published in the
Star News
February 18, 2017
652962