Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OTSEGO

COUNTY OF WRIGHT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
IMPOSITION OF CHARGES WITHIN THE
ABOVE STANDARD STREET LIGHT SERVICE DISTRICT
The Otsego Mayor and City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the City Council Chambers at Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Avenue NE, Otsego, MN 55330, or as soon thereafter as time permits. The public hearing has been initiated by the City of Otsego to consider imposition of service charges within the Above Standard Street Lighting Service District in accordance with Minnesota Statues 428A.03, Subd. 1 to fund the operation and maintenance of the Above Standard Street Lighting System as established by the City Code. The operation and maintenance for the Above Standard Street Lighting System is budgeted for $10,000 in 2017. The proposed special service district includes the following properties to be charged on a per acre basis:
All interested parties are invited to attend the Public hearing to express their questions and concerns/comments. If you would like further information regarding the above described Public Hearing, please call the City of Otsego at 763.441.4414 in advance of the meeting.
CITY OF OTSEGO
Tami Loff
City Clerk
Published in the
Star News
February 18, March 4, 2017
650170
