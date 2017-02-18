Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OTSEGO

COUNTY OF WRIGHT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

IMPOSITION OF CHARGES WITHIN THE

ABOVE STANDARD STREET LIGHT SERVICE DISTRICT

The Otsego Mayor and City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the City Council Chambers at Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Avenue NE, Otsego, MN 55330, or as soon thereafter as time permits. The public hearing has been initiated by the City of Otsego to consider imposition of service charges within the Above Standard Street Lighting Service District in accordance with Minnesota Statues 428A.03, Subd. 1 to fund the operation and maintenance of the Above Standard Street Lighting System as established by the City Code. The operation and maintenance for the Above Standard Street Lighting System is budgeted for $10,000 in 2017. The proposed special service district includes the following properties to be charged on a per acre basis:

All interested parties are invited to attend the Public hearing to express their questions and concerns/comments. If you would like further information regarding the above described Public Hearing, please call the City of Otsego at 763.441.4414 in advance of the meeting.

CITY OF OTSEGO

Tami Loff

City Clerk

Published in the

Star News

February 18, March 4, 2017

650170

