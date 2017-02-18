Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OTSEGO

COUNTY OF WRIGHT

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Otsego Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 7:00 PM (or as soon after as time permits) in the Council Chambers at Otsego Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Avenue NE, Otsego. The Public Hearing is initiated the City of Otsego to consider:

A. Amend the 2012 Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use and Transportation Plan maps to guide additional area east of TH 101 and south of CSAH 38 for industrial land uses.

All interested parties are invited to attend the Public Hearing to express their questions, concerns and comments. If you would like further information regarding the above described Public Hearing, please call the City Planner at 763.441.4414 in advance of the meeting.

CITY OF OTSEGO

BY:

Tami Loff, City Clerk

Published in the

Star News

February 18, 2017

