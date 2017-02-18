Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OTSEGO

COUNTY OF WRIGHT

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Otsego Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 7:00 PM (or as soon after as time permits) in the Council Chambers at Otsego Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Avenue NE, Otsego. The Public Hearing is initiated by owner Peter Shelquist, 15742 Woodgate Road S., Minnetonka, MN 55345. The subject property is 118-800-151401 within Section 15, Range 24, Township 121. The request is as follows:

A. Zoning Map amendment rezoning from A-1 District to A-2 District.

B. Conditional use permit for subdivision of one lot less than 20 acres within an A-2 District.

All interested parties are invited to attend the Public Hearing to express their questions, comments, and concerns. If you would like further information regarding the above described Public Hearing, please call the City Planner at 763.441.4414 in advance of the meeting.

CITY OF OTSEGO

BY: /s/ Tami Loff

City Clerk

Published in the

Star News

February 18, 2017

650736