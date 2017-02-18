Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 27, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $128,627.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Natalie Bender, a single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for W.J. Bradley Mortgage Capital, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: July 07, 2014 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 789815

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Towne Mortgage Company d/b/a AmeriCu Mortgage

Dated: December 05, 2016

Recorded: December 20, 2016 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 831786

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100252230002111405

Lender or Broker: W.J. Bradley Mortgage Capital, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Towne Mortgage Company d/b/a AmeriCU Mortgage

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Sherburne

Property Address: 13130 192 1/2 Ln NW, Elk River, MN 55330-4110

Tax Parcel ID Number:

75-573-0212

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 6, Block 2, Meadowvale Heights Second Addition, Sherburne County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $132,150.31

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 04, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Courthouse, 13880 Highway 10, Elk River, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 04, 2017, or the next business day if October 04, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: February 18, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Towne Mortgage Company d/b/a AmeriCu Mortgage

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036750F01

Published in the

Star News

February 18, 25,

March 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017

653204