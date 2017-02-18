Elk River DECA program good as gold after re-certifcation process

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Elk River High School’s DECA program is among 360 school-based enterprises that will be recognized in April at DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, California.

The program achieved Gold Level Certification first in 2007, and the latest group of students to work on it — Danielle Lachmiller, Shae McLean and Ellie Truebenbach with the assistance of their adviser Sonja Weiler — now have a deep appreciation for all that goes into running a successful operation. Submitted photo

From left to right, Elk River High School DECA students Danielle Lachmiller, Shae McLean and Ellie Truebenbach. The three of them with the help of their advisor Sonja Weiler have helped the DECA program receive the highest certification.

To be certified or recertified, a chapter must submit documentation of compliance and application in all content areas in a paper form (25-40 pages depending on project type).

The projects are evaluated at the national center. Elk River received all “exceeds expectations” on its evaluation form.

“Working on this project made me realize how much work it takes to successfully run and operate a store like this and how important it is to work with such a hardworking group of people,” Truebenbach said.

The next step will be to create a presentation for the state conference and bring that presentation to Anaheim in April.

McLean credits Elk River’s success to working well together and having a drive to keep progressing.

“We are extremely excited to see what’s in store for our project,” she said.

Lachmiller says watch out Anaheim – “Elk River DECA is coming to town.”

The school-based enterprise at Elk River High School has operated for many years and was recently remodeled. The store is managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in Marketing, Finance, Hospitality and Management.

Weiler said the recertification is a great project that connects content to real-world application.

“I am so happy that DECA provides projects like this (and others) that connect my classroom to the business world,” she said.

Marketing educators and DECA advisers have utilized this effective educational tool for more than four decades to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.

DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program was developed to provide recognition for outstanding achievement by school-based enterprises. Elk River’s program received the highest level of certification.

DECA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit student organization with more than 215,000 members in all 50 United States, the District of Columbia, Canada, China, Germany, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain.