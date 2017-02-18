City – CITY OF ZIMMERMAN

Public Notice

The City of Zimmerman is in the process of developing a wellhead protection plan for its drinking water supply wells. As required by the Minnesota Wellhead Protection Rule (part 4720.5330, subpart 6), the Minnesota Department of Health approved Part 1 of the wellhead protection plan for our system. This portion of the plan includes information pertaining to:

1. The delineation of the wellhead protection area,

2. The drinking water supply management area boundary, and

3. The well and drinking water supply management area vulnerability assessment.

A copy of the Part 1 plan containing the technical information used to delineate the wellhead protection area, drinking water supply management area, and vulnerability of the wells and aquifer is available for inspection at the Clerks Office, Zimmerman City Hall. Please contact Randy Piasecki, City Administrator, (763) 856-4666 x 24 for further information.

Consistent with the Wellhead Protection Rule (part 4720.5330, subpart 7), a Public Information Meeting has been scheduled on Monday, February 27, 2017 at or shortly after 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held at Council Chambers, Zimmerman City Hall, 12980 Fremont Avenue, Zimmerman, MN 55398 to discuss issues and concerns with this portion of the plan. We welcome your participation at this event.

Published in the

Star News

February 18, 2017

642990