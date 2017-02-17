Special teams not so ‘special’ for Elks

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Special teams is an important factor in determining the out come of any sport, and hockey is no exception. Games are often determined by which team is able to take advantage of the power play more, and which one is able to shut down their opponent’s.

When looking at the amount of penalties handed out during the 7AA section final between Elk River and Forest Lake, it’s clear that the Elks had more than their fair share of chances to win the game. They had seven power plays to work with over the course of the night, while they only found themselves a player down three times. Andrea Westgaard is embraced by a mob of Elks after she ties the game 1-1. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

At the start, it seemed as though they were on the right track. The Elks scored on their first power-play attempt of the to tie the game 1-1. They had a 5-on-3 advantage, as two of Forest Lake’s players were sitting in the penalty box, and were able to score with three seconds remaining in the first penalty.

That meant they still had the man advantage, but were unable to capitalize on it.

The Elks received another chance to get their power play going about two and a half minutes after they scored their first goal. It was the break they were looking for, and one that could have given them their first lead of the game, but they just didn’t look like themselves for whatever reason.

Even though they had the man advantage, they had trouble completing passes, moving the puck, controlling it in the offensive zone and getting shots off. Then, in the second half of the two-minute power play, the Elks turned the puck over near their defensive blue line and Forest Lake was able to take advantage of the miscue. Gathering up the puck for themselves and beating the Elks goaltender to give Forest Lake a 2-1 lead. Andrea Westgaard and the Elks are unable to get the puck past Forest Lake’s goalie. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“Any special team goal can either help or hurt quite a bit,” head coach Dale Sager said of that short-handed goal by Forest Lake. “We just made a turnover and Madi Nolan is obviously very good and she beat Megan (Jung) on a breakaway and it got some momentum back to them.”

That play really seemed to be the tipping point in the game as the Elks were never really able to recover, especially during the power play. They would go 0-for-4 on the power play during the remainder of the game while Forest Lake would go 1-for-2.

With every stop Forest Lake would get on the penalty kill, the more confidence they seemed to gain and the closer they seemed to come to winning. They would eventually score on an empty net late in the game to give them a 5-2 win, but it’s hard not to imagine what could have happened if the Elks could have just taken advantage of one or two more of those power-play opportunities they had. Kelsey King fires a shot on net, but it is stopped by Forest Lake’s goalie. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“We needed some puck luck,” Sager explained after the game. “There were so many pucks just in and around the crease, or just off of it, and we just weren’t able to find the back of the net. We did have lots of opportunities, but our puck luck kind of ran out. It was there, and we had chances. … We just had to capitalize on more opportunities, and they did capitalize on their opportunities.”

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Elks, and continued the streak of eight consecutive losses in the section finals. Now, they will have to wait another year to try and make it to state. And if they do so happen to find themselves in the section finals again, you can be sure that taking advantage of the power play will be a primary focus of theirs.