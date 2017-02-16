Police report: Spending spree with a stolen debit card, DWI while ‘car shopping’ and e-cigs at school

Stolen debit card used in Elk River

A stolen debit card was used in a spending spree at four restaurants in Elk River.

A Big Lake man reported Feb. 10 that his wallet had been stolen in Wright County earlier in the day. His debit card was used at Jimmy John’s, Domino’s Pizza Chipotle and Caribou Coffee, all in Elk River.

‘Shopping’ for a car, he gets a DWI

A 20-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after a police officer observed him in a running vehicle at a business in the 9600 block of Highway 10 at 12:35 a.m. Feb. 10.

The man claimed he was looking to buy the vehicle that was next to where he was parked, according to the police report.

Instead, he was arrested for DWI.

Woman, 18, cited after rear-end crash

A rear-end collision outside Elk River High School has resulted in a citation for an 18-year-old woman.

She was cited for failing to drive with due care after her vehicle collided with the bumper of the vehicle ahead of her.

The incident happened at 5:23 p.m. Feb. 9 as cars were stopped on eastbound School Street while a vehicle waited to make a left turn into the ERHS parking lot.

The Rogers woman was adjusting items on her center dash and did not see the cars stopped ahead of her, according to the police report.

Dump truck loses its load

A dump truck with its swing gate left open lost a load coming from Lions Park onto School Street in Elk River at 4:57 p.m. Feb. 8.

Police officers provided traffic control until the mess was cleaned up.

Driver loses control, lands in ditch

Police were called to a one-vehicle mishap at 7:47 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 19400 block of Twin Lakes Road in Elk River.

The driver, a St. Francis woman, 32, reported that she was driving north and coming out of the curve when she lost control of the vehicle and went into the east ditch.

The driver complained of a head injury, but refused transport by ambulance, according to the police report. The vehicle was towed.

Gaming controller, cash taken in burglary

A gaming controller and cash are missing after an apartment in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue in Elk River was burglarized.

The burglary was reported to police Feb. 12.

Third visit earns party house a citation

An Elk River man, 36, who ignored repeated warnings from police to quiet down a loud party was finally cited for a nuisance noise.

Police issued the citation after being called to the home in the 17000 block of Gary Street at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 11 for the third time that night. Police could hear loud voices and music from a block away, according to the police report.

Three cited after e-cig incident in school

Three Elk River boys were cited after they were caught smoking e-cigarettes in a boys bathroom at Elk River High School on Feb. 10.

Cited were a 16-year-old for possession of tobacco by a minor, a 17-year-old for possession of tobacco and a 13-year-old for possession of tobacco and possession of drug paraphernalia.