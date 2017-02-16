Counterfeit $100 leads to police chase

by Joni Astrup

Associate editor

A Crosslake man, 26, was taken into custody following a pursuit Feb. 9 in Elk River.

Here’s how it unfolded, according to the police report.

Police were called at 2:35 a.m. after someone attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in Elk River. The party left in a red SUV with North Dakota plates, driving south on Highway 169.

Police located the vehicle merging onto Highway 10. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled east on Highway 10, turning around at the scale and then stopping just west of there, where two women bailed out of the SUV.

The vehicle then continued west on Highway 10 and ultimately entered the Cargill farm fields north of 165th Avenue. Police pursued the vehicle through the fields until the SUV crashed into a tree.

The Crosslake man was taken into custody on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant. Police also located the two women and interviewed them. One, age 23, is from Aitkin, and the other, age 26, from Fargo, North Dakota.

Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the investigation continues.